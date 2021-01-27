Stokes students among SCC honors

Surry Community College has announced its Fall Semester 2020 President’s List and Dean’s List.

Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

The Dean’s List honors those students who achieve significant academic status in their classes. Students qualifying for the Dean’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

On the President’s List from Stokes Coutny were: Hunter Catherine Jackson of King, From Pinnacle: Dalton Riley Allen, Emma Marie Brown, Elijah Seth Bulman, Brian Ray Duffey, Robert McCallum George, Tania Hernandez, Abigail Crumley Johnston, Bryan Keil Kimel, Brett Nikolas Lynch; and Harleigh Rae Peele of Westfield.

Stokes students on the Dean’s List, from King: Shelby Lee Allen, Spencer Carlton Easter, Bayleigh Kristine Jarrell, Emily Susanne Lowe, Margorie Dessire Martinez and Noah Drake Muniz; from Pinnacle: Claudia Noelle Fishel, Grace Hannah Gibson, Kailey Grace Myers and Mycletha Jean Pack; along with Emma Grace Stanbery of Lawsonville and Ella Rose McKinney of Westfield.

Surry Community College was founded in 1964 with a main campus in Dobson and off-campus learning centers in Yadkinville, Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin. For more information, go to www.surry.edu.