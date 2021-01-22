Walnut Cove rejects Dollar General bid

WALNUT COVE — The Planning and Zoning Board of the Town of Walnut Cove voted 3-1 Thursday night to deny a developer a permit to build a Dollar General store on Main Street.

The quasi-judicial hearing on the conditional use permit request dragged on for more than five hours as both sides of the issue presented multiple witnesses.

The hearing was held at Willow Oak Baptist Church to accommodate the socially distanced crowd of concerned residents.

In September, Teramore Development LLC applied for the permit to construct a retail business at the corner of Main and Smith streets, a location that immediately caused controversy because of its location in the middle of a residential district, its close proximity to Southeastern Middle School and the nature of Smith Street, a narrow one-way lane.

In the end, it was that location that did the bid in.

Dollar General has one store in Walnut Cove, on Highway 65 near the intersection with Highway 311 (Main Street) and just over two miles from this proposed site, and as several opponents pointed out, three more stores within just a six-mile radius.

Planning and Zoning Board members Wesley Durrell, the chair of the panel, Christina Boles and Ramona Timm voted to deny the permit, while new board member Greg LaRoche – who was sworn in at the start of the meeting Thursday night – voted against the motion to deny.

(The Board was meeting to receive comments as the Board of Adjustment, which is directed to approve land use permits by the ordinances for the town.)

While ordinances for Walnut Cove stretch to more than 200 pages as posted on the town website, there were three points that the developer needed to satisfy: that the proposed use of the site would not endanger public health, safety and welfare; that the proposed store would not negatively affect surrounding property values; and that the developer would meet all the requirements pertaining to the proposed usage.

While Teramore’s representatives presented expert witnesses to assure the Board on all of those areas, the three members who voted against the permit voiced issues with the first two.

The town’s Code Enforcement director, Cory Willoughby, told the Board that property owner Carol Shamburg was seeking to sell 12 acres to Teramore for development, and that the property in question was in an area zoned NB-1, a mixed-use section for Neighborhood/Business.

“These plans meet our ordinances, and our findings indicate that they would not violate section 156-159 of those ordinances,” Willoughby said.

The store itself would cover just over two acres of the site, witness pointed out.

Teramore attorney Mike Fox introduced five witnesses in support of the proposal. Daniel Almazan, the site accusation coordinator for Teramore who said he’s been involved with more than 250 Dollar General locations, said the company had looked at seven sites for a new store and that Dollar General stores are often located within two miles of another Dollar General store.

Almazan added that the total investment would be more than $1.3 million.

His characterization of that section of Main Street as a “transitional” neighborhood drew laughter from the audience. At least a couple of witnesses later mentioned the 100-year-old homes in close proximity to the proposed site.

As Teramore’s witnesses continued, engineer John Davenport said the planned store would be small in comparison to other Dollar Generals and a “low traffic generator.” He also said the developer would have to widen Smith Street from 12 to 22 feet to allow access for tractor-trailers bringing product to the store.

The fact that the entry to the store would have to be on Smith Street, and not directly onto Main Street, would be a key point over and over again in the hearing.

Ken Miller, a retired police chief who had worked in Greensboro, Charlotte and Greenville, S.C., said he had examined 25 months of local data on crime and that a new Dollar General would not make a negative impact in the area of public safety.

Appraiser Nick Kirkland said that the site was “very similar to other Dollar General locations” and that in his analysis of the sale of homes next to existing store locations, the property values nearby would not be negatively impacted. Site manager Justin Church said the company was glad to make changes to specifics of the plan to ease any and all concerns.

“This developer likes to work with the neighbors,” attorney Fox concluded. “They want to be a positive part of the community.”

Paul Harrell, whose home is across the street from the proposed building site, led the group of speakers in opposition to the plan.

Southeastern Middle School Principal Rhonda Jackson said that none of the speakers against the permit were against economic development but asked the Board to “listen to the voice of reason.” She reminded the members of the Board that this proposed store would be located mere feet from a school that already sees backups on Main Street, enough to warrant a sheriff’s deputy to direct traffic. The school has nine buses in operation, Jackson said, and there’s a bus stop at an apartment complex across the street from the proposed Dollar General site.

Jackson said that the school’s 420 students and 50 teachers and staff members “deserve a safe zone” nearby, and reminded them that is there there ever was a crime happening at the store, the school would have to go on lockdown because it was so close.

Ephraim Harrell, son of Paul Harrell, presented a very effective PowerPoint show of photos he had taken just this week of the site and the other nearby Dollar General stores, including aerial photos taken by a drone that showed the surroundings. Those photos illustrated how the Main and Smith street intersection was located on a bend in Main Street that provides a limited line of sight for persons trying to pull out into traffic. And while there is a turning lane at that point in the roadway to help facilitate turning, that lane must be shared by traffic going in both directions.

“The only business close to this site is the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, which has an entrance directly on to Main Street,” Ephraim Harrell said. “And unlike O’Reilly, where you can see multiple surrounding businesses, you cannot see another business from this Dollar General site. Both are classified as NB-1, but their surrounding areas are very different.”

For good measure, Harrell included photos of the parking lots and interior shots of the other Dollar Generals nearby. “Teramore says it wants to be a good neighbor who takes care of their properties, but this is atrocious,” Ephraim Harrell said, narrating photos of parking lots piled with carts and trash, and crowded aisles inside stores “where you cannot even get to the merchandise,” he added.

Harrell concluded that this proposed location was in no way similar to the other four local Dollar General sites.

He also mentioned a petition with more than 1,000 names of town residents (out of a population of 1,800) that was not allowed to be presented to the Board, and a Facebook page with more than 800 members.

“Home value is more than just dollars and cents,” Paul Harrell added. “It’s unfortunate that this area is even zoned NB-1. … This is about more than the value for homeowners, it’s about the growth of this city, and bringing people in.”

Local hardware store owner Bill Petree, who said his family had been in business in Walnut Cove for more than 100 years, said that two of the Teramore representatives told him they had been charged to find a building site in Pine Hall but could not find a land owner willing to sell them land. “They looked at one piece (of property) after another that would not work out until they came to this one and ‘bingo.’ They didn’t care about the town, but simply found an MB1 site that would satisfy the Dollar General people.

“We really shouldn’t even be here tonight, but they had to find something. … It’s about money, about greed. Because they’re under the thumb of Dollar General.”

Petree concluded “are we going to be Dollar Generals and gambling joints, or are we going to be a town like we ought to be?”

During his testimony, retired attorney and local resident Normal Nifong threw town employees under the bus for even seeking approval of the permit. “These people,” he said, indicating the town officials who were sitting together at a table, “want them to be here, and have assisted (Teramore) because more tax revenues mean higher salaries. … The town manager said the developer would sue if they lost, and I think he’s right. Just look around; we already have a court reporter, video camera and a slew of attorneys.”

In rebuttal, Fox said he “disagreed with most all of what Mr. Nifong has said. “We have to focus on meeting the three conditions for a conditional use permit,” Fox said. “You’re bound by the law: ‘did the applicant present competent evidence for meeting those three burdens?’ You can’t just make the decision you want to make. You have to follow the law.”

Board member Boles interjected. “’Entitled’ is not a good word to use,” she said. “It’s almost a demand.”

“That does seem very intimidating,” Paul Harrell agreed. “… It’s intimidation to the Nth degree.”

Paul Harrell pointed out that 12,500 vehicles pass that spot on Main Street each day. “It’s marked 35 miles per hour but nobody does 35 there,” he added. “There will be an increased traffic count there (if the store was approved), and I think we’ve proven that it would endanger public safety there.”

Board Chair Durrell agreed, saying he’d seen – and been a part of – traffic backups of people trying to enter or exit the middle school that extended “beyond Smith and Main almost to the CVS. … If we put another business in there it would be worse.”

Boles was in agreement with that statement. “We’ve all experienced the traffic in that area,” she said. “I don’t see how anyone could exit Smith Street with the traffic backed up. That issue has not been met tonight.”

“I am emotional about this,” Paul Harrell concluded as the meeting wound down, “but we’re trying not to be emotional tonight and only present facts.”

“Walnut Cove is small,” Timm said, “and our ordinances are designed to meet the needs of the people. I feel like we’re too small to support another Dollar General.”

After some technical direction from Town Attorney Ann Rowe, Boles made the motion to deny the permit, which was approved by the majority.

“Last night, due process of the quasi-judicial hearing landed a decision that was one of if not the largest win I have witnessed in my lifetime for the town of Walnut Cove and our citizens,” Ephraim Harrell said Friday morning in response to the ruling. “Anyone who had taken part, both publicly and privately, to get this unjustly pushed through against the wishes of over 1,000 local men and women now has some soul searching to do. They lost based on the merit of our concerns and the facts of the situation that were presented.

“All we wanted was a fair chance, and I believe we received that last night. What is a local city government if not for the interests of their citizens and community? I want to thank the members of the board of adjustments for fully hearing both sides and ruling based on the evidence and reality that putting a Dollar General specifically on the corner of Smith and Main would have been putting corporate profits above the health, safety, and welfare of our beloved citizens.

“The board serves in an often thankless role, but today we should all be thanking them for serving our community honorably. Last night, it was the citizens of Walnut Cove who won.”