Fall candidate experiencing cancer recurrence

Michael Morgan, the unsuccessful candidate for a seat on the Stokes County Board of Commissioners in November, has experienced a recurrence of his leukemia over the holidays.

“The treatment has been effective so far,” Morgan said this week, “but I still have to complete the entire regimen of chemotherapy to ensure it’s gone-gone. This is all injecting chemotherapy into my spine, which is not fun stuff.”

He added that right now he’s feeling as well as can be expected. “I have a lot of medications that are helping me currently.”

Morgan has been fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia since 2016.

Morgan has had four chemo treatments in recent weeks and faces three more weekly treatments, and then will have them once a month for a year.

“Long story short: chemotherapy sucks. That’s something we’ve known for a long time. (But) I’m really tired of feeling like this.”

Despite its many down sides, the chemo has reduced his cancer level from 5% to zero, he said.

And fortunately his bone marrow biopsy and PET Scan came back negative, meaning the cancer is isolated to his Central Nervous System.

Morgan’s wife Emily set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses; go to www.gofundme.com and search for “Help the Morgans During Round 3 of Leukemia.”

Through a quick response the Morgans met their original goal in two days.

“I can’t begin to thank you all for how generous you’re being,” Morgan wrote in response. “We’re beyond grateful for everything you’ve done, and this is the first step towards getting better right now. At this point, I can focus on getting better, and not whether we can pay the bills or get groceries. You all are so amazing.”

“We have beaten it twice so far,” Emily Morgan posted, “with the second one involving a bone marrow transplant that he is still recovering from. Luckily is isolated and treatable at this point. The bad thing is, they’re calling for him to be out of work for up to 2 months while they inject his spine with chemotherapy and steroids. He’s taking methotrexate, a chemotherapy that has pretty bad side effects, and causes him to be very sick and unable to move a lot of the time.”