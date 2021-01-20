Chief justice: State has mandate to open courts

RALEIGH — Moments after the N.C. State Supreme Court held its formal ceremonial investiture for all newly elected members, Republicans signaled that the extended closures of North Carolina’s judicial branch ordered by former Democrat Chief Justice Cherie Beasley due to COVID-19 can’t continue.

Quoting directly from Article 1 Section 18, the state Constitution’s open court provision, Chief Justice Paul Newby stated, “The courts shall be open, and that justice shall be administered without favor, denial or delay.”

Newby continued: “That is the constitutional requirement that the courts shall be open. Open courts available for all the citizens is not a luxury it is a mandate. Nonetheless, how do we operate in the midst of our global and local pandemic with regard to COVID? That is the great stress of our time as we seek to protect the public health and our court personnel and fulfill our constitutional mandate.”

Newby said he has communicated with the governor that because of the constitutional mandate for open courts, he believes court personnel must be given priority to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr., and Associate Justice Tamara Barringer were also invested in a virtual ceremony conducted remotely due to COVID-19 concerns. Newby took the oath of office and became North Carolina’s 30th chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

“It is truly a sacred honor and privilege to serve as the 30th chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina,” said Newby.

Newby’s election to the role of chief justice of the state high court completed a Republican sweep of eight statewide judicial seats, including three state Supreme Court seats and five seats on the court of appeals.

As chief justice, Newby will control administrative functions of the judicial branch that includes 6,400 employees and an annual budget of $550 million dollars. Newby is expected to quickly name a new director of the Administrative Office of the Courts that will manage services provided to the judicial branch’s more than 6,400 employees and 213 judicial facilities in every county of the state. The new director will begin working with the General Assembly on budget proposals that will seek to resume and accelerate court functions while maintaining safety during the pandemic.

Newby has already indicated he intends to give local courthouses more say on how to resume normal operations and make up for lost time.

Newby, the Supreme Court’s sole conservative voice since 2018, will be joined by new Republican justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer.

The Associated Press reported that Newby asked Gov. Roy Cooper to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines more quickly to local courts to meet the state’s constitutional requirement to open courts.

Emergency directives from previous Chief Justice Cheri Beasley postponing “non-essential, in-person court proceedings” expired on Jan. 14.