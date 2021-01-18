Rep. Hall will chair Appropriations Committee

RALEIGH — Representative Kyle Hall (R-Stokes) was sworn-in for a third term in the North Carolina House of Representatives during a ceremonial session of the General Assembly last week. The Oath of Office was administered by new N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby.

On the same day, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore announced Hall’s appointment as Co-Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. In this role, Hall will be responsible for writing and passing the State Budget.

Speaker Tim Moore released the following statement: “As a young leader in the General Assembly, Rep. Hall has developed a strong record of working to protect taxpayers and improve state government services. We are excited to add Rep. Hall’s fresh vision to the state budget process in his new role as a House Appropriations Co-Chair, and look forward to more successful results of his service in the North Carolina legislature.”

In response, Hall said “It’s an honor and a privilege to continue serving the citizens of the 91st District. I was humbled at the overwhelming support we received in the 2020 Election and I will not take that for granted. I pledge to continue being a strong voice in Raleigh for our corner of the state. Likewise, I appreciate the confidence that Speaker Moore has placed in me to serve as an Appropriations Co-Chairman. This new role will certainly not be easy as we continue to navigate through the economic consequences caused by the pandemic and the shutdowns, but I’m determined to pass budgets that are fiscally responsible and invest in North Carolina’s core priorities.”

Hall was reelected in November with more than 78% of the vote. He’s a real estate broker with Janet G. Hall Realty in King.

The 91st District includes all of Stokes County and portions of Surry County and Rockingham County.