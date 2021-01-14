JROTC cadets from South Stokes help open General Assembly

Senator Phil Berger of Rockingham County requested that the JROTC Color Guard from South Stokes perform the duties. State Rep. Kyle Hall poses with the students from South Stokes on Wednesday at the General Assembly building in Raleigh after the ceremony.

RALEIGH — The South Stokes High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard presented the colors on Wednesday for the opening of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Senator Phil Berger of Rockingham County requested that the JROTC Color Guard perform the duties. The color guard consisted of: Cadet Captain Meghan Giller, Cadet First Lieutenant Lucey Patterson, Cadet Second Lieutenant Ryley Lawson and Cadet First Sergeant Charlie McGhee.

Master Sergeant Grogan led the group and said “it was and honor and privilege to be requested to perform the opening ceremony for the General Assembly. The cadets were star-struck by the tight security, the formality of the events and meeting many of our representatives.”

The opening session was mostly ceremonial, but there was some organizing business conducted.

Familiar faces will lead the General Assembly over the next two years as both the House and Senate re-elected their top leaders without opposition as lawmakers returned to work in Raleigh.

Sen. Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, will serve as sixth term as president pro tem after a unanimous re-election. Senate Democrats decided not to put forward a candidate for the Senate’s top job.

A unanimous House elected Rep. Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, to a record-tying fourth term as House speaker.

The House’s new Democratic leader, Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, explained that his party decided not to put forward a candidate to show an interest in avoiding partisan bickering.

Berger hit on a variety of subjects in addressing the session. He recognized new Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and new N.C. Supreme Court justices, including his son Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer. He also talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.

“Social ties are strained, government competencies and coffers are stressed, and countless lives have changed in ways we couldn’t have anticipated,” he said. “And after a year of waking each morning with the hope that someday we can go back to the way things were, thanks to the fastest successful vaccine development in history, we finally have the slight glimmer of what hopefully is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“That is something to celebrate.”

Topping the agenda in the new session is the state’s response to the pandemic.

Berger also talked about working with Gov. Roy Cooper and paid tribute to former Senate leader Marc Basnight, who died last month. He talked about last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington and the rule of law, and quoted Abraham Lincoln.

“So, today,” Berger said, “I take to heart Lincoln’s instruction that sober reason replace violent passions so each of us can faithfully advance our policy preferences through the civility and respect we show for each other and for the institution in which we are privileged to serve.”

“Legislators come and go,” Berger concluded. “Majorities expand and fade. But the institution must endure. All of us, from the most senior to the most junior, have a solemn responsibility to protect our form of government and honor the rule of law.”

With additional reporting from John Trump of the Carolina Journal News Service.