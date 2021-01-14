Sheriff Marshall and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office are conducting and investigation of a breaking and entering that occurred on Friday, Jan. 8, at about 1 a.m. at the Mobile INC convenient store in Walnut Cove.

You can watch a video of the crime here: https://www.facebook.com/204409542908823/videos/800121633905475.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime. Please call Corporal Hairston 336-593-2469 or Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 336-593-8130 or 800-222-8506.

Stokes County Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of offenders or the recovery of stolen property from Stokes County.