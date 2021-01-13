County Health Department ‘overwhelmed’

Stokes County Health Director Tammy Martin is back at work this week after becoming sick with the coronavirus, the latest of several in county government offices to have tested positive.

The Heath Department is so short-handed that it said this week it will no longer be able to post daily COVID updates, but will try to post twice a week. School Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice told the Board of Education Monday night that the Health Department is still keeping track of the statistics and sending them to the state, but staff do not have have as much time to post numbers to social media as they have been doing.

Statistics posted by the Health Department on Wednesday show a total of 2,610 positive cases, up 29 new cases since Tuesday, and 48 deaths. Ten are currently hospitalized, and there are 281 residents in isolation, with both of those figures showing a decrease. Recovered cases stand at 2,271.

Eighty-four of 100 N.C. counties — including all 12 in the Triad area — were rated as having critical spread of the virus when the the state’s Department of Health and Human Services released its latest County Alert System report last week.

Stokes County moved from substantial spread to critical spread, the most dire rating in the the state’s three-tier alert system. The county’s percentage for positive tests was 14.7%.

Stokes Health officials said they will begin making vaccination appointments for those 75 years old and up this week. Citizens who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to call 336-593-2400, then choose option 7. Callers will be asked to leave your name, phone number and date of birth. You can also submit your contact information and birthday in an email to covid19@co.stokes.nc.us

“If you have already called or emailed your name is on the list. You will be receiving a call to let you know what time to come to the Health Department in Danbury. Please be patient as we are overwhelmed and short-staffed at the moment,” the department says.

Learn more at http://www.co.stokes.nc.us/health/index.htm or https://www.facebook.com/Stokes-County-Health-Dept-118638722202858/.

● The Health Department will hold another drive-thru mass testing event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Walnut Cove Volunteer Fire Department, 527 North Main Street. Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

● North Carolina reported another 6,851 coronavirus infections on Tuesday — a significant increase from Monday’s new number — with 3,940 people being treated in hospitals statewide. Another 60 virus-related deaths also were reported, bringing the total since March to 7,638.

The percent positive testing rate increased to 14.7%, up from Monday’s 13.9% and consistent with the rise in cases across the country. The state’s goal for percent positive tests is 5%.

There have been more than 635,000 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

● North Carolina will make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 65 and older, Gov. Roy Cooper told county commissioners Thursday.

The new eligibility criteria matches a change in guidelines announced by the federal government on Tuesday. Alex Azar, U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, said vaccinating everyone 65 and older would be simpler and make the process go faster.

Under North Carolina’s phased system for distributing the vaccine, people age 75 and older were eligible to get inoculated starting last week. Hospitals and counties have been scheduling their first clinics for people in that age group, and so far demand has far outstripped available supply in most areas.

● In a Tuesday afternoon news briefing in Raleigh, Gov. Cooper said the state government is partnering with 14 health systems, local health departments and community centers in 13 counties to stage several large-scale, high-throughput vaccination events during which leaders expect to give out 45,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those currently elligible.

Cooper said the vaccines are safe and effective and will save lives; getting them rolled out is a top priority.

“I know many of you are worried about your loved ones and yourselves and you want to get a vaccine as soon as possible,” Cooper said. “Vaccine supply across the country is severely limited but the goal is for us here to distribute as quickly as possible all of the vaccines given to North Carolina by the federal government and to be ready for much more.”

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen added that in the last week, vaccinations have increased by 113% compared to the week before, with over 100,000 doses given in the last seven days.

Cohen told lawmakers on Tuesday that the state will open 10 mass vaccination sites, including in Guilford County and Forsyth County. Cohen told a legislative oversight committee that plans are in the works to add 10 “high-throughput sites” that will add as many as 45,500 vaccinations a week to the state’s totals. She said the locations, largely in and around population centers, will be operational within the next week.

Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health will open the Guilford site at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Tuesday. The vaccinations will be by appointment only and for those 75 and older. Joshua Smith, director of the Department of Public Health in Forstyh County, said the county is still working with local hospital systems on plans for a mass vaccination site. He said the county may set up the site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

● About one-third of the COVID-19 vaccine doses sent to North Carolina have been administered to eligible individuals. An estimated 220,000 doses remain unadministered by the state, leaving some people in high-priority groups questioning when they will receive their doses. North Carolina received 461,925 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines since the rollout in mid-December, but 131,400 doses are allocated for distribution to staff and residents long-term care facilities to be administered by CVS and Walgreens through a partnership with the federal government. Of the remaining 330,525 doses that state officials control, 109,799 have been administered as first doses, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services website.

The federal government allocated an additional 121,925 doses to be shipped to North Carolina this week. Next week’s allocation includes another 122,225 doses, according to the CDC.

● The North Carolina National Guard is being summoned to Forsyth County to assist the Department of Public Health with distributing vaccines. Last week Forsyth County Public Health temporarily shut down its vaccine hotline as appointments reached capacity.

Meanwhile Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, is reporting a growing number of cases. “I don’t believe we’ve quite reached the peak,” said Dr. David Priest, senior vice president and chief of safety, quality and epidemiology office for Novant Health. “We believe that January is going to be a rough month across the region for our health care providers, and our opinion on that has not changed.”

The full effect of the holiday season on the number of COVID-19 cases in the triad is still weeks out, Priest said. He added cases contracted over New Year’s celebrations are only now beginning to show symptoms.

“We’re still in that wave now,” Priest said. “We’ve had days where there are much higher numbers of positive tests than there were even in the peaks in June. We’re just prepared to care for our communities and continue to do so.” He is hopeful the impact of the holiday season would begin to diminish by the end of January.

● The Trump administration on Tuesday asked states to speed up delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that “the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused.”

Each state has its own plan for who should be vaccinated, based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommendations give first priority to health care workers and nursing home residents.

The slow pace of the vaccine rollout has frustrated many Americans at a time when the coronavirus death toll has continued to rise. For the past week, the U.S. averaged more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths per day. And Monday marked the seventh day in a row the country reported more than 200,000 new COVID-19 infections.

The grim numbers have been fueled by last month’s holiday travels and gatherings that experts had warned against. Arizona’s hospitalization numbers are at all-time highs due to a surge that the state’s top health official said earlier this month followed the Christmas holiday. In Los Angeles, which has been battered by the virus for weeks, one official says the aftermath of holiday get-togethers is likely still on its way. “It takes two to three weeks for patients to get sick enough to need the hospital after they’ve gotten the virus, and Christmas was only two weeks ago, and we’re full,” said Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer at the UCLA Medical Center. “We don’t have any more ICU capacity. All of the hospitals in the region are putting ICU patients in unusual places in the hospital just to find room for them.”

● Appalachian State University and UNC Charlotte have delayed the start of in-person classes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across North Carolina. At Appalachian State, in-person classes won’t begin until Feb. 1, two weeks later than originally planned. UNCC this week pushed back face-to-face classes by a month.