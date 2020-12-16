Commissioners approve hazard pay, bonuses

DANBURY — Monday night’s meeting of the County Commissioners was the first for new members Sonya Cox and Wayne Barneycastle was relatively routine. The Board did approve hazard pay for first responders and a one-time bonus of $500 for essential county workers.

The Board had previously approved hazard pay out of federal CARES Act funding for Health Department workers.

The hazard pay will go to EMS responders, the Sheriff’s office staff, Fire Marshal’s office, the Jail staff, Communications workers and Custodians. While different positions would see differing payouts, the total would be $320,000, drawn from the CARES Act. That total was adjusted after the Commissioners decided to slightly increase the amount for the custodians and communications dispatchers, who are in the lowest pay grade among those groups of workers.

The bonus would cover the remaining 160 county workers. The total would be $80,000, and this money would have to come out of the county General Fund, since it is not covered by the CARES Act.

Assistant County Manager Shannon Shaver said that there was there was $345,000 left in the federal funding to be spent before Dec. 31, and the hazard pay action would take care of most of that.

“Let’s make sure we spend every penny,” said Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall said.

In other business, Commissioners:

● Received the monthly report from Tax Director Richard Brim, who mentioned that the revaluation team is about to wrap up work and that he will present a full report to Board in January, with notices to go out to the public in February. Brim also talked about a potential agreement with the Kania law firm, based in Asheville, because tax foreclosures are more than local attorneys can handle.

● Received a request to cover bad debt for the county’s Health Department for $2,308.48 which has been deemed noncollectable.

● Reviewed a Community Services Block Grant application for 2021-2022 related to YVEDDI services in a multi-county area.

● Spent time discussing the meeting schedule for 2021.

● Reviewed a request from Texie Jessup, President of the Fire Association, that Steven Roberson be appointed as the Fire Service member replacing Barneycastle, who is no longer eligible due to his Board of Commissioners appointment. Barneycastle said that Robertson, the Fire Chief in King, has been active in the association and would be a good addition.

● Approved an update to the Policy for Fire Commission and Use of Service District Funds, which must be approved when a new member of the Board of Commissioners takes their seat.