King Police Report

Sarah Elizabeth Allen, 38, of Clemmons, was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 27. She is to appear in court on Feb. 10.

Andrew Kenneth Church, 24, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 27. His trial date is Jan. 12.

Shawn Wayne Ward, 47, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Nov. 27 for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer. Bond was $12,500 and his court date is Dec. 12.

Stephanie Katherine Cook, 27, of King, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 25. She was to be in court on Dec. 8.

Joseph Thomas Schonknecht, 28, of Mount Airy, was arrested Nov. 25 for three felonies possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, plus misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000. He was to go before a judge on Nov. 30.

Nicholas Lee Johnson, 35, of King, was served with an outstanding order of arrest on Nov. 24. Bond was $500; trial date is Dec. 22.

Marquita Marie Chambliss, 33, of Winston-Salem, was arrested during a stop on Highway 52 on Nov. 23 for misdemeanor failure to return rental property in Cumberland County. She is to appear in court in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.

William Cecil Hernandez, 25, of Mount Airy, was charged on Nov. 23 with misdemeanor trespass and aiding and abetting a larceny. His trial date is Jan. 12.

Amanda Rae Forrest, 30, of King, was charged with simple assault on Nov. 21. She was to be in court on Dec. 8.

Shontell E. West, 30, of Winston-Salem, was charged on Nov. 20 with misdemeanor larceny. He was assigned a Jan. 13 court date.

Duane Stephen Johnston, 54, of Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny Nov. 20. He is to go on trial on Jan. 13.

Austin Tyler Pruitt, 20, of Danbury, was arrested on Nov. 19 for driving after consuming alcohol under age 21, and consuming alcohol under age 21. He is to be in court on Dec. 15.

Rachel Morgan Diller, 36, of King, was charged Nov. 14 with driving while impaired. Bond was set at $555, and she was to be in court on Dec. 7. She also had outstanding failure to appear warrants in both Stokes County and Forsyth County.

Nicholas George Dawson, 24, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Nov. 13. Bond was set at $6,000. He is to be in court in Danbury on Dec. 14.

Chad Coleman Morton, 38, of Madison, was arrested Nov. 10 for felony parole violation in Stokes County. No bond or court date were listed on his arrest report.

Charles Michael Kenneth Stull, 32, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Nov. 10 for multiple charges related to trying to flee police on a motorcycle: felony fleeing to elude, misdemeanor failure to heed lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, expired registration, failure to register vehicle, no insurance, expired inspection and no motorcycle endorsement. Bond was $25,000. His court date was Nov. 16.

***

A Vizio TV valued at $228 was reported stolen on Nov. 25 by the Walmart in King when a suspect removed the anti-theft device.

A Porter Cable air compressor and a Stihl chainsaw, combined value of $400, were reported stolen from a King residence on Nov. 22.

A long list of clothing items were reported stolen from the King Walmart on Nov. 21. Total value of the items was more than $200.