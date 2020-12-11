Mass testing event set for Monday morning in Lawsonville

MASS TESTING Monday, Dec. 14 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lawsonville Volunteer Fire Department 1013 Fire Rescue Lane Lawsonville, NC 27021

The Stokes County Health Department will be conducting another mass community testing event for COVID-19.

According to an announcement posted on its sociel media accounts, the department said that testing will take place at Lawsonville Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Individuals should follow directional signage for entrance and await instructions from Health Department staff.

Tests will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Test seekers may receive a COVID-19 test with or without symptoms.

Through state funding, Stokes County residents who are under or uninsured may be tested at no cost to them; there are a limited number of these free test. Please bring photo identification, and a valid phone number.

Results should be back by Friday, Dec. 18. It is important that you understand for those that are tested you must self-isolate in your home until you receive your test result.

If you have questions about this event, contact Stokes County Health Department at (336) 593-2400.