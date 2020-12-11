First National Bank of King robbed

KING — City of King Police are reporting that this afternoon, Dec.10, the First National Bank of King, at 647 South Main Street, was robbed by a lone assailant.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the robber obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male with light skin, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with an average build. He was was wearing a red/black plaid checkered hat with ear flaps, sunglasses and a mask, a pink T-shirt over a white long sleeve shirt, dark pants and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact Detective Williams at the King Police Department at 336-983-0886 or 1-800-672-2851.