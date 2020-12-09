King City Council says no to developer’s street request

KING — The City Council decided Monday not to close off “North Street,” a “paper street” between West Street and Westview Drive just southwest of the center of downtown that’s currently a grassy strip.

A developer’s plan to add four houses to the location was discussed at last month’s meeting, but a motion to approve the developer’s plan died without a second back in November.

This time the motion, made by Council member Rick McCraw, was to reject the proposal.

On Monday night, three neighbors spoke out about the issue during the time for public comments. Westview Drive homeowner Steve Booe told the Council that the “only positive impacts will be for the developer.” Martin Rierson cited several reasons that he and his neighbors were opposed to the plan. And Joan Robinson specifically said that a plan to have a “trash corral” for the site “would not only be an eyesore, but attract bugs and animals as well.”

Council member Wesley Carter decided to recuse himself on the issue as he said he had discovered a business conflict since the last meeting.

In other business, the City Council:

● Heard an update from Fire Chief Steven Roberson on the pandemic. “COVID numbers are significantly rising across the state and area,” Roberson said, “and we’ve had 22 deaths in Stokes County. Our call volume is up; we’ve been transporting at least one COVID patient a day, and the EMS unit is going to Urgent Care three or four times a day.” Mayor Jack Warren also suggested that future meetings of the Council may need to be held via Zoom calls if the numbers continue to get worse. “We had 30 people in the room tonight,” the Mayor said. “I don’t like (video meetings), but I understand why if we have to.”

● Honored Traci Ayers of the Collections Department as the Employee of the Quarter. Ayers has “emerged as a leader during this time of emergency,” wrote Susan O’Brien in nominating her.

● Honored young AAU National Karate Champion Jeremiah Boston for his “outstanding achievements,” as Mayor Warren said.

● Re-appointed Paul Kindley to the Senior Services Advisory Board, along with new members John Erickson and Jerry Sneed.

● Appointed Jeff Walker of Slate Funeral Home to the City Planning Board.

● Approved a state Department of Transportation offer for four-tenths of a acre right-of-way on Ingram Drive. The state’s offer is $45,625, a figure that City Engineer Scott Barrow called impressive. “It’s an odd-shaped piece of land,” he said, “that’s really unusable.” The road runs parallel to Highway 52, and the DOT’s proposal is related to work being done on the Meadowbrook Drive bridge over the highway to bring it up to interstate specifications.

● Approved a budget amendment adding more than $71,000 from a FEMA reimbursement due to damages from Tropical Storm Michael in 2017.

● Heard other speakers during the time for public comments: Kevin Cole talked about issues with this neighbor on Glenn Avenue, and Steven Hewett asked again that a Space Force flag that he has gifted to the City’s Veterans’ Memorial be raised at the site in Central Park.

● Council member Carter praised the idea of the City having a “Porch Parade” (City Manager Homer Dearmin credited Olivia Smith for that) to let people enjoy Christmas lights and decorations by driving around town. “It’s a great idea,” Carter said, “and my family has really enjoyed it.”