Sheriff’s Report

Brandie Sue Helms, 38, of Winston-Salem, was served with two failure to appear warrants on Nov. 18, both in Stokes County. Her bond was $2,500. She was given two court dates, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, in Danbury.

Christopher Brandon Eads, 25, of King, was arrested Nov. 17 with felony robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000, and he is to appear before a judge on Dec. 16. Eads was also arrested on Nov. 10 for two counts of failure to appear in court. Bond on those charges was $10,000, and he was given a Dec. 8 court date.

Benjamin Codey Cromer, 29, of Lawsonville, was charged with assault by pointing a gun on Nov. 16. Bond was $1,000. His court date was Dec. 9.

Hector Moise Varella Jr., 20, of Greensboro, was arrested on Nov. 16 for three counts each of felony obtaining property by false pretenses, larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond was $2,500. His trial is Dec. 16.

Michael Anthony Vanhoy, 62, of Walnut Cove, was charged Nov. 15 for no operator’s license and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. His court appearance is set for Dec. 15.

Billy Lee Parsons Jr., 56, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Nov. 12 for several misdemeanor charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $8,500, and he received a Jan. 19 trial date.

Andre Ronald Neal, 53, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Nov. 12 for driving without license and registration and resisting an officer. Bond was $6,500 and he was to be in court Nov. 18.

Hope Ciera Patrick, 25, of King, was arrested for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, along with misdemeanor simple assault, on Nov. 12. Her bond was $10,000, and her trial date is Dec. 16.

Christy Renee Paschal, 37, no present address, was arrested Nov. 12 for felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Her bond was $1,000 and she is due in court on Jan. 5.

Cory Lee Sutphin, 31, of King, was arrested on Nov. 12 for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen property. Bond was $10,000. He is to be in court Dec. 16.

Genaisha Cona Gains, 19, of High Point, was charged Nov. 10 with assault, assault on a government official, resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, and consuming alcohol under age 21. Her trial date is Dec. 15.

Andrew Benton Joyce, 34, of Westfield, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, one in Stokes County and one in Surry County, on Nov. 10. His bond was $70,000. He was to be in court in Danbury on Nov. 30.

Cassandra Lynn Spencer, no age listed, of Pinnacle, was charged Nov. 10 with simple worthless check, a misdemeanor. She was to appear in court on Nov. 24.

Karen Alisha Hart, 35, of Mount Airy, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Nov. 10. Her bond was $2,500 and she was to appear in court on Dec. 8.

Michael Eugene Grimm, 25, of Madison, was arrested on Nov. 9 for three felony counts of probation violation and an addition charge of failure to appear in court on previous charges. Bond was set at $12,500, and he had a Nov. 18 trial.

Mark Lee Key, 37, of Liberty, was arrested on Nov. 9 for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Randolph County. His bond was $2,500 and he was to go before a judge in Asheboro on Nov. 10.

Scotty Alan Hunter Jr., 33, of Advance, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Nov. 9. Bond was 5,000. His court date was Nov. 25.

Candy Lynn Willman, 51, of Tobaccoville, was arrested Nov. 9 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $1,000 and she was to be in court on Nov. 10.

Misty Lynn Duggins, 54, of Rural Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County on Nov. 9. Bond was $1,500 and she was to be in court on Dec. 3.

Cassie Marie Eads, 33, of State Road, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods, both misdemeanors, on Nov. 5. She was given a Nov. 16 trial date.

April Dawn Fallin, 52, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in court on Nov. 5. Her bond was $2,000 and she was to be in court on Dec. 7.

Alexis Yvonne Green, 23, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Nov. 5 for possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Her trial date was Nov. 18; no bond was listed.

Nicole Marie Bowers, 24, Madison, was charged with driving with no operator’s license and failure to wear a seat belt on Nov. 5. She was to appear in court on Nov. 18.

Marquese Devanta Douglas Timbers, 26, of Germanton, was charged Nov. 5 with carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was $5,000 and he was to be in court Nov. 18.

***

A gold, four-door Ford Fusion, valued at $6,000, was reported stolen on Nov. 29 from a Sandy Ridge resident.

On Nov. 29, a white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was reportedly stolen on Nov. 26. The value of the truck, and the tools in the bed, was just under $5,000.

A Walnut Cove man reported that someone entered a dwelling and stole a 48-inch flat screen TV, a laptop, an iPad, along with jewelry on Nov. 25.