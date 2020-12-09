Walnut Cove moves forward on new Town Hall site

WALNUT COVE — The town of Walnut Cove took a major step toward a new Town Hall Monday, when the Board of Commissioners approved placing a offer to purchase property adjourning the site of the present facility.

Commissioner Joe Bennett, who made the argument at the November meeting that a few thousand dollars should not deter the town from getting the property it most wanted, made the motion to extend an offer of $70,000 for the 100-foot by 300-foot plot at the corner of Windmill and Fourth streets. Monday night he called the spot “the perfect place for our new Town Hall.”

The town had learned last month that the vacant space was for sale for $65,000, but when Town Manager Kim Greenwood approached the owner to discuss a purchase, the price suddenly rose. After thinking about it, the Commissioners decided the ideal location was worth the additional increase.

Commissioners Elwood Mabe was credited with smoothing the waters between buyer and seller.

“The staff has been very patient on this as we’ve worked through it,” Mayor Nellie Brown said after the vote.

“It will be nice to have a facility with our own meeting space,” said Greenwood, “so that we don’t have to depend on others for a large enough space.”

Greenwood also said he had spoken with local architect Alex Younts about the property. “He feels good about the site,” Greenwood said, “and thinks it will be a home run for us.”

In other business, commissioners:

● Received a report from Fire Chief Brian Booe on the department’s activities for the past month, and he also thanked the City of King for agreeing to donate its outgoing ladder truck to the Walnut Cove Department. Chief Booe also provided the added bonus of a demonstration of some new equipment that’s been purchased. Booe, with the help of county Fire Marshal Scott Aaron, showed off the Lucas chest compression system, which automatically performs CPR. “This is not to replace first-responders, but to allow us to do CPR longer,” Booe said. “In some instances CPR might be as long as 45 minutes to an hour.” The device can be adjusted to different sized adults and children.

● Received a report from the Town Manager, along with Fire Marshal Aaron, on the latest COVID information. Greenwood said he does have contingency plans in place in case Town Hall has to close because of a potential positive exposure among staff. Aaron spoke about rules related to the occupancy of businesses, which is supposed to be 30% of normal during the pandemic. “It’s up to them to police themselves,” Aaron said. Mayor Brown also mentioned the Governor’s latest regulations on Tuesday. “Let’s continue to pray that COVID goes away and never comes back,” she said.

● Received a stellar finance report from Finance Director Amanda Bryant, who said income was up by $170,000 and the town has deduced its debt by $80,000.

● Briefly discussed a change in format for public comments. Greenwood said town attorney Ann Rowe will bring some information to the January meeting.

● Approved its meeting calendar for 2021, and learned that the Planning and Zoning Board will meet Jan. 21 at the Willow Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

● Received Greenwood’s report which included word that the laptops ordered for the Mayor and Board are in and being set up.

● Heard Mayor Brown’s report, one year after she was sworn in. “I appreciate everyone,” she said, “for allowing me to be the mayor of my hometown. No one has been rude or inappropriate to me.” She did comment on an incident of vandalism over the weekend where inappropriate words were spray-painted on the side of the building housing Jan King’s Tax Service. “We got the Sheriff’s office involved,” Brown said, “as this type of conduct is not allowed. I was surprised and shocked; it didn’t sit well with me. Her neighbor painted it over immediately the next morning. Jan is doing well. She’s never had security cameras but does now.”