Local singer can’t stay silent

KING — They say that some of the best music, or art in general, comes out of pain and suffering. That means Jesslyn McCutcheon, a contemporary Christian singer from King, ought to have a string of hits. Her life story sounds like a (country) song.

McCutcheon was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 26. She blames genetics; her grandmother also suffered from mental illness, she says.

“It started out with depression and anxiety,” McCutcheon said. “By the time I was diagnosed as bipolar, I’d reached a point where the depression was so severe. I went for a period of about six months where I didn’t get out of bed at all.”

“For people experiencing severe depression, it’s like you have weights around your ankles. It’s hard to do anything.”

McCutcheon said bipolar disorder is often not diagnosed or is misdiagnosed.

“I had so many lows,” she said. “It was nothing but complete craziness. I got fired from one of my doctors because I wasn’t following his treatment plan. It’s almost impossible to hold down a job. I had graduated from UNCG with a degree in public relations and went to work for a college. It was apparent after my first year that something was wrong. My boss called me in. I was coming in to work looking like I had just rolled out of bed, which I was. It was hard for me to even put a brush in my hair. I didn’t get out of bed until my roommate called my parents to come get me, and that led me back to King.”

Fortunately a former high school classmate from Nevada, Jason, reached out to her. “We talked for six months. I thought I was never going to get married, because I was scared to open up about my condition. So I didn’t get married until I was 31. Now I have the best husband in the world, the most patient man ever. He handles me and this illness and is always there to pick up the pieces when I cannot. God designed him for me. This (illness) strains marriages and many don’t last.”

The birth of their first child, Selah, “was very scary because I didn’t know how I was going to handle having a child, but it was the very best thing for me because it took the focus off myself.”

(The daughter’s name comes from the Psalms. “I didn’t even give me my husband a choice. I said if we have a second child, you can have that one.”)

“Then in February of 2019 I had a huge, huge relapse. I got a job with MPS (Multi-Packaging Solutions) in Lexington but it was high stress, and eventually it wore the crap out of me. … I could no longer put my feet on the ground any more. They added a third medicine and I knew something was off. This is not good. I was convulsing, having seizures, going in and out of consciousness. Eventually I was diagnosed with a serotonin (overdose). That all caused a terrible turn for me. Fearful of taking anything else, I refused to take medicine. I was in and out of Forsyth E.R. I can’t tell you how many times. It was awful.”

It was during that time McCutcheon began writing “On The Edge,” the EP (Extended Play, aka album) released in late 2019. “I wrote songs when I was in the manic mode. I didn’t sleep a lot during those six months. I’d walk around my house and look at everybody sleeping and feel so jealous.”

She’d actually started writing songs when she was in her twenties, but recorded just three of her songs. “So I finished the project at age 41.”

”I ended 2019 by falling down the stairs in our house and I ruptured the C-1 disk in my neck and had to have surgery. It put me down on my butt for a month. Then in August I had to have my second cervical fusion surgery c5-c6, so was on my butt again. I was having a panic attack because they have to go through the front of your neck, so I was worried about complications. That that earthquake hit. The nurse was so startled … ‘did y’all feel that?’ That totally put the moment in perspective for me. My problems seemed very small. God can handle anything. That’s where that song came from.”

The song, which is being released today, is called “What Kind of Love is This?” which she says is about trusting God in the midst of any storm. McCutcheon’s next EP is coming out after the beginning of the new year, titled “I Can Never Stay Silent.”

“This next album is so different from the first, when I was in a season of darkness, just hell. At the same time, it gave me such a deeper, intimate relationship with God. So many times I was just mad and expressed these things to Him. ‘Do you see me withering away here? Why am I in this torture chamber? Am I going to come out of this?’ You eventually do move on to another season of your life. This next EP is all about the love of Jesus.”

McCutcheon hails from Sparks, Nevada, right outside of Reno, but lived in a half-dozen states growing up. “My father moved (to King) for a job when I was 18 and I didn’t want to come. When we came here it was ‘oh my gosh, where are we?’ It’s grown a lot since then. I couldn’t wait to get away from here, and now I really love it. It’s a great place to raise a family.”

McCutcheon says she’s always loved helping others, as reflected by several jobs with non-profits. “Now I want to work with people with mental health issues, people are in the same situation I am.” She’s just completed training with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s “In Your Own Voice” speaking program, partnering with Mary Lee from Walnut Cove.

McCutcheon, who is on the praise team at First Baptist Church in King, will always be singing. She grew up singing in the church. “My first solo in church was at age 6.” But now she’s more focused on her mission than on a singing career. “I heard some good advice, which was to ‘bloom where you’re planted.’ It doesn’t have to happen in Nashville; if that day every comes, that will be great.”

Visit McCutcheon’s website at https://jesslynmccutcheonmusic.com/home. She’s also on Spotify, has a YouTube channel, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, even TikTok.