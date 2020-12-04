Danbury Board covers routine business

DANBURY — The Danbury Town Council held a routine monthly meeting Wednesday via Zoom call.

In his Town Administrator’s Report, Mike Barsness told Council members that Property Tax collections for the past five months were up by 17%, but Utility sales tax was down by 18%, and total revenue down by +5%.

Barsness also reported that research is continues on an ordinance to regulate outdoor lighting, which will be proposed as a new article within the town’s Zoning ordinance, and that a proposed Public Nuisance ordinance is complete but will not be moved further along in the approval process until in-person meetings can happen and public comment can be received.

In other business,

● Mayor Whitt advised that the town’s Christmas Tree lighting would happen on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., but that there will be no program this year because of COVID.

● Council member Gary East was re-appointed as mayor pro-tem.

● The board approved the 2021 meeting schedule.

● A $900 budget expenditure to cover the cost of new summer banners for Main Street was approved.