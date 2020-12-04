Commissioners thank two outgoing members

DANBURY — In the last meeting for Commissioners Jimmy Walker and Ernest Lankford, held in a rare Thursday night session, the County Board of Commissioners completed a meeting recessed from Nov. 23 by wrapping up a handful of items for approval.

Most notably was the funding to hire an instructor for the Stokes County School System’s creation of the Fire Fighter Academy, effectively giving the green light to the idea which has been talked about for many months. The amount approved to cover the spring semester was $37,341.

The schools can now move forward and start instruction in January with teaching the basic Public Safety course, the first prerequisite for more advanced classes.

The Commissioners, school system officials and the county’s Board of Education have expressed hope that this new program – which will feed law enforcement and emergency medical personnel as well as local fire fighting staffs – will give a much-needed boost to volunteerism among Stokes County’s first-responders, especially among young people. Volunteer numbers are down across the board and local agencies are getting older.

The County also approved a plan to purchase three new automatic defibrillators, which will be housed in the response vehicles for the Fire Marshal’s office. The cost estimate was $7,471.80, with no county funds used, as this can be paid for through the federal CARES ACT money.

Commissioners also approved $9,452 for Christmas bonuses for county employees without a set schedule but who have worked more than 300 hours in 2020.

And in its approval of the Consent Agenda, the board included a one-time gift of $1,000 to each of the county’s fire departments. That comes from federal CARES Act money sent to help with fallout from the coronavirus, specifically the share of the money designated to the county’s three municipalities that the Town of Danbury declined for lack of expenses.

But mainly the meeting was a chance to say thank you, to Walker, who has served on the Board for 16 years, and Lankford, who has served several stints in the past, this current one as a replacement for Jamie Yontz, who resigned early in the year.

Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall, who was reelected to another term last month, thanked Walker and Lankford for their leadership, especially when he first was elected to the Board. “I had experience with Education,” said Mendenhall, “but was brand new to this Board and y’all took me under your wings.”

Walker said the 16 years have passed quickly. “When I came on the county’s finances were not good,” Walker began, “but since then things have gone up steadily. The county employees really did their part to bring the county into better financial shape; they went without raises, without bonuses.”

“I want to thank all the employees I’ve worked with,” he said. “I think we’ve been a good team. And I have high hopes for the new Board that will be in place.”

Walker then spoke about the residents’ needs and desires and where we stand as he exits the Board.

“People did want their taxes raised and I think that has happened. We did establish a School Fund to help with schools’ capital needs, and I don’t know of any other counties doing that. People want a good, safe place to live and we’re done that, other than doing more with recreation (opportunities). For economic growth, the real strength of Stokes County is our small businesses. High speed internet is particularly important with the needs of our students right now, so we need better broad-band access.”

Lankford said that “this county is made up of excellent people… they make the difference. Our county employees do a good job for us. I’m proud to be a part of this community.”

Chair of the Commissioners Andy Nickelston told the outgoing members “it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with you.”

Nickelston joked that he might see Lankford back on the Board some time in the future.

“You never know,” Lankford responded. “I’m available.”