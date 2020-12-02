Spring semester classes offered at Stokes campus

Forsyth Tech Community College is offering these Spring Semester courses at its Stokes County campus on Dodgetown Road:

Homeowner’s Guide: Plumbing — Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 12-21, 5:30-7:30 p.m, $60: Prepare to handle your next plumbing issue. Learn how to turn off the water in your home, repair a leaky faucet, fix or change a flapper valve in a toilet, and install a new wax seal when your toilet is leaking

Homeowner’s Guide: Electrical — Monday-Wedneday, Jan. 13-27, 5:30-7:30 p.m,$60: Understand how electricity works in your home. Learn how to install an overhead light and how to change an overhead light with a ceiling fan. Other topics include testing equipment, how a receptacle and switch are properly wired, common materials used, the importance of safety, and common mistakes.

Electrical Installation — Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 19 to May 11, 6-9 p.m., $210: Learn the principles of electrical installation and repair. Learn to install new electrical circuits and equipment. Upon completion, you will receive a certificate and should have the necessary training to be eligible for an entry-level position with an electrical contractor. Note: This is an introductory class; 70% attendance is required in order to receive a certification of completion for this course.

Welding: ARC — Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 19-May 11, 6-9 p.m., $230: Get instruction on welding in the Shield Metal Arc Welding (SMAWStick) process. Learn proper techniques and electrode selection for welding plate to meet AWS (verticalup) welding code. You will weld with E6010 and E7018 electrodes. Upon successful completion of the class, you should have the skill to pass the 3G/4G weld test to AWS standards. After taking this course you may retake the course at an advanced or pipe welding level. Safety glasses required.

Welding: MIG — Monday-Wedneday, Jan. 20 to May 12, 6-9 p.m. $230: Learn the process for Metal Inert Gas/Metal Flux-Core Welding (MAW/MFC-Wire) with information about proper techniques, machine set up, inert gas and wire selection for welding both light and heavy plate to meet AWS (vertical-down and flat) welding code. Upon successful completion, you should have the skills to pass the 1G/2G & 1F weld test to AWS standards. After taking this course you may retake the course at an advanced level. Safety glasses required

Reading Blueprints — Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 27-Feb. 10, 5-7 p.m., $65: Gain an understanding of how to interpret lines, scales, dimensions, and other standard information on blueprints. Learn to read multi-view drawings and materials used for building a structure.

Welding: MIG for the Hobbyist — Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 2-25, 2-5 p.m., $80: Have you ever wanted to try your hand at welding? Come learn about MIG welding from a highly trained instructor utilizing a combination of demonstration and hands-on practice. Safety glasses required.

Replacing Plugs and Switches — Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 23-March 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m, $45: Have you ever had a receptacle that doesn’t work or need to change the color of your switch to match a new paint scheme? This informational workshop will explain the importance of safety and proper installation while allowing you to also practice your new skillset in a safe environment

Plumbing Skills Workshop — Tuesday-Thursday, March 2-25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $80: No plumbing experience? No worries! Get hands-on practice with toilet repair and replacement, sink and disposal installation, waste and water pipes, and many other plumbing repairs.

Tile 101-The Backsplash — Monday-Wedneday, March 3-10, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $75: Need to spice up your kitchen with a new look? Learn about the different types and styles of tile, and the basic skills of how to lay out, cut, and install your new backsplash.

Welding: Home, Shop, Farm — Tuesday-Thursday, March 18 to May 11, 2-5 p.m., $175: Have you wanted to use welding equipment around your home or repair things on the farm? This course will use a simple step-by-step process to teach you proper welding techniques allowing you to operate your equipment in a safe manner. (This course is for beginners, but all skill levels are welcome.)

Homeowner’s Repair Workshop — Tuesday-Thursday, March 23-April 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $55: Save money on home repairs and interior updates. Learn how to fix simple plumbing repairs, work with tile, repair drywall, and more with hands-on practice.

Epoxy Countertop — Wednesday, Makeover March 31, 5-7 p.m., $45: Want to update your kitchen countertop or a piece of furniture without spending a lot of money? Epoxy can create a beautiful, durable surface in a variety of colors. Learn how to create a granite look at a fraction of the cost.

The Kitchen DIY Makeover — Monday, April 5-26, 5:30-7:30 p.m, 3-5 p.m., $85: Want to update your kitchen without breaking your budget? Join us for demonstrations in how to tile a backsplash, use epoxy to create a beautiful, durable countertop, prepare your cabinets for painting and making an accent wall using airstone and barnboards.

Homeowner’s Toolbox — Monday through Thursday, May 3-6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $60: Do you know the tools that every homeowner should have in their home? Do you know how to use those tools? Are you tired of waiting for someone to fix things around your house? Join us to learn some basic repairs and get supervised hands-on experience doing it yourself.

The Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center, at 1165 Dodgetown Road, also offers College Transfer classes as well as an evening/weekend Practical Nursing program. Adult education courses in EMT Basic are also offered.

The Stokes County Center also offers TABE (Tests Of Adult Basic Education), offered each Friday at 10 a.m. College placement testing is offered by appointment; to make an appointment, call 336.593.5402 ext. 1700.

The Northwest Forsyth Center, at 3111 Big Oaks Drive in King, serves the residents of Stokes County by offering these college degree programs: Basic Law Enforcement Training; Criminal Justice Technology; Criminal Justice Technology/Forensic Science; Emergency Medical Science; Emergency Management; Fire Protection Technology; and Industrial Systems Technology

The facility also offers a variety of Economic and Workforce Development courses such as: The Electric Lineman Academy; The Dorothy L. Lougee Nursing Assistant I Program and Assistant II Program; technical and trades courses. College placement testing is offered by appointment; call 336-734.7050.

The King Public Library, located at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, has a Forsyth Tech HRD (Human Resources Development) lab, offering free job search information, resume preparation, mock interviews, and hands on advice from area human resource instructors. For more information, call 336-983-3868.