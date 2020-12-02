Two from Stokes are Artist Support Grant winners

Two Stokes County artists are recipients of the regional 2020-2021 North Carolina Arts Council’s Artist Support Grants.

Winners from Stokes County were Eddie Carter, who intends “to invest in recording equipment to record, publish, and distribute an album of original music while gaining more publicity and the ability for collaborations with other artists,” and Nicole Uzzell, with plans to “enhance skill set as a welder and builder of steel armatures for stronger, larger sculptures by gaining access to better equipment and more materials through a membership at a local maker space.”

These grants were created to provide direct support to individual artists during COVID-19. The initiative will fund professional and artistic development for emerging and established artists to enhance their skills and abilities to create work or to improve their business operations and capacity to bring their work to new audiences.

In order to apply for this grant, artists eligible represented either visual, craft, performing, traditional, or interdisciplinary art forms. In their applications, they had to demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Each recipient received partial or full funding for new projects that take place between now and June 30, 2021 – funding ranged from $500-$1200 per artist.

For more information about the Artist Support Grants, contact Yadkin Arts Executive Director Sarah Smith at 336-679-2941, or sarah@yadkinarts.org. For more information about the North Carolina Arts Council, go to www.NCArts.org.