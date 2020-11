The Stokes County Sheriff’s office seeks the public’s help in locating this fugitive:

George Lenn Webster, 51, black male, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, bald, brown eyes, is wanted for arrest on child support. His last known addresses were 1014 Middlefork Drive in Walnut Cove and 1240 Martin Luther King Jr. Road in Walnut Cove.

Call the Sheriff’s Department at 336-593-8787, 1-800-672-2851 or 336-593-8130 and ask for the Sergeant on Duty. Or you can call Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.