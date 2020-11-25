King Police Report

Tyler Lee Wilson, 32, of King, was arrested Nov. 7 for possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is to appear in court on Dec. 8.

Angel Michelle Morrison, 48, of Winston-Salem, was arrested at Exit 123 on Highway 52 on Nov. 6 for felony financial card theft, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, misdemeanor financial card fraud and misdemeanor larceny, all in Iredell County. Bond was set at $5,000. Her trial date was Nov. 17 in Statesville.

Jeffery Harvey Whitt Hagerman, 43, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Nov. 5 for felony possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a warrant for arrest in Surry County. Bond was $15,500 and he had a Nov. 9 trial date in Danbury.

Kelvin Alphonso Brewer Jr., 24, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Nov. 1. His court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 9.

Kyle Aaron Luffman, 20, of Pinnacle, was charged on Oct. 31 with possession of alcohol under age 21, and consuming alcohol under age 21, both misdemeanors. He is to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Austin Joseph Montgomery, 20, of Tobaccoville, was charged Oct. 31 with possession of alcohol under age 21. His court date is Dec. 15.

Jonah Lee Street, 18, of Pfafftown, was charged with possession of alcohol under age 21, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Oct. 31. He is to be in court on Dec. 15.

Alexander Jerome Morgan, 30, of Durham, was arrested on Oct. 30 on Highway 52 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a concealed handgun, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500 and he was to appear in court on Nov. 17.

Demetrius Lamont Edwards Jr., 29, of Durham, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female and injury to property on Oct. 30. He was to go before a judge on Nov. 23.

Marcus Jerome Clover, 39, of Durham, was charged on Oct. 30 with simple possession of marijuana. No trial date was listed on his report.

Emma Johnson Elliott, 35, of Rural Hall, was charged on Oct. 29 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer. No bond or court date was listed.

Johnny Wayne Hudspeth, 46, of Hamptonville, was arrested on Oct. 29 on Newsome Road for felony possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, injury to personal property and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $25,000 and he was due in court on Nov. 2.

Robert Emil Zelensky II, 40, of Jonesville, was arrested on Oct. 28 on 22 charges, half of those felonies, and the majority were Failure to Appear charges in Yadkin County. Felony charges were: safe cracking, possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, larceny of a firearm, three counts of breaking and entering, three counts larceny after breaking and entering; all in Yadkin County. Misdemeanor charges were: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon (all in Stokes County), along with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, injury to property, and probation violation (all in Yadkin). Bond was set at $14,500 and he was to be in a Yadkinville Courtroom on Nov. 18.

Bonnie Leigh Smith, 39, of King, was arrested Oct. 28 for felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $1,500 and she was to appear in court on Nov. 10.

James Paul Shrewberry, 33, of Pfafftown, was arrested Oct. 28 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $10,000, and he had a Nov. 17 trial date.

Bradley Leon Pardue, 37, of Walnut Cove, was served with legal process papers on Oct. 27. Bond was $10,000 and he has a Nov. 18 court date.

Michael Paul Barton, 35, of King, was arrested Oct. 15 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was $8,500. He was to be in court Nov. 17.

Thomas Clinton Spann, 50, of King, was charged with trespassing at the Walmart in King on Oct. 16. Bond was $1,000. His trial is Dec. 29. On Oct. 9, Spann was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property in Surry County. Bond on those charges was $2,500 and he was to be in court in Dobson on Nov. 4.

Tiyunna Lashay Hauser, 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged Oct. 16 with felony obtaining property by false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond was $2,500. She had an Oct. 19 trial date.

Tamina Lashay Fuller, 22, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, and possession of stolen property on Oct. 16. No bond or court date was listed on the report.

Tyler Peter Hunter, 19, of King, was charged Oct. 14 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was to be in court Nov. 10.

Riley Wayne Hall, 20, of King, was charged Oct. 14 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He has a Nov. 10 trial.

Ray Alexander Vines, 35, of King, was arrested for possession of stolen goods on Oct. 14. His trial date is Dec. 9.

Erick Jamal Smith, 27, of Kernersville, was charged Oct. 14 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Emily Kate Schwartz, 25, of Madison, was with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Her trial is Nov. 10.

Derrick Hilton Locklear, 25, of Ramseur, was arrested on Oct. 13 for driving while impaired, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He has a Dec. 15 trial date.

Ryan Elias Garcia, 19, of Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Oct. 12. He is to be in court on Nov. 17.

Autumn Kristin Hall, 25, of Yadkinville, was charged with attempted larceny at the King Walmart on Oct. 12. He has a trial date of Dec. 9.

Donny Lee Driver, 46, of Siloam, was charged on Oct. 9 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and also for failure to appear in a Forsyth County courtroom. His bond was $5,000, and he is schedule to appear in court in Winston-Salem on Nov. 20.

Adrian Gray Raker, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County on Oct. 8. His bond was $2,500 and he was to be in court in Winston-Salem on Nov. 2.

Glen Dean McCoy, 37, of Austinville, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Walmart in King for second-degree trespass and concealment of merchandise. His court appearance is set for Nov. 17.

Chad Coleman Morton, 38, of King, was arrested Oct. 6 for with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II Controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. His trial date is Nov. 10.

Rebecca O’Dell Hylton, 37, of Mount Airy, was arrested at the King Walmart on Oct. 5 and charged with concealment of merchandise, misdemeanor larceny, second-degree trespass, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her court date is Nov. 18.

Meybel Caridad Saravia, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged Oct. 5 with failure to appear in Yadkin County. She is to be in court in Yadkinville on Nov. 10.

Crystal Lyn Driver, 27, of King, was arrested on Sept. 30 for felony possession of methamphetamine, identify theft, felony financial transaction card theft, resisting an officer, giving fictitious information to an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had outstanding failure to appear charges in Surry County and two in Yadkin County. Bond was $32,000 and she is to stand trial on Nov. 17 in Danbury.

Hailey Dawn Driver, 20, of King, was charged Sept. 30 with possession of drug paraphernalia. She is to be in court on Nov. 17.

Stacy Renee Bennett, 49, of King, was charged with assault on a government official on Sept. 19. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was to be in court Oct. 19.

***

The driver’s side door of a Hyundai Elantra GT was reportedly damaged at the Food Lion on South Main Street on Nov. 7. Damage was estimated at $3,000.

On Nov. 6, a woman’s cell phone, case, cash and personal items were reportedly stolen from her shopping cart while in the Walmart in King. The Samsung Galaxy X9 phone was valued at $600, and $180 in cash reported taken.

Police were investigating a case of obtaining property under false pretenses at a home in King on Nov. 3. A total of $7,000 in currency was reportedly stolen.

The King Walmart reported on Nov. 2 that someone removed the anti-theft devices from a 32-inch Phillips television and a backpack and removed those items without paying.

On Oct. 30, the Taco Bell on Ingram Drive reported to police that a terminated employee had not turned in their key to the safe.

A John Deere 575 mower valued at $4,000 was reported stolen from a residence on Kingsway Drive on Oct. 30.

A 42-inch flat screen TV was taken from the Walmart on Oct. 29, a report stated, after the anti-theft device was removed.

Theft of beer was investigated at the 7-11 in King on Oct. 25. An 18-pack and a 24-pack were taken, worth a total of $68.

Someone stole cigarettes worth $61 from the Sheetz in King on Oct. 25, a report stated. The day before, someone took $242 worth of cigarettes from the store.

Larceny of two pair of headphones, worth a total of $260, was reported from the Walmart in King on Oct. 23.

The Kangaroo convenience store on Main Street in King reported the theft of $63 worth of cigarettes on Oct. 22.

A wallet containing about $800, along with a driver’s license and bank cards was reported stolen on Oct. 21 but later recovered with items intact.

On Oct. 20, the theft of a starter from a tractor at an apartment complex in King was reported. The Kubota started was valued at $800.