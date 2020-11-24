King Dog Park is a dream come true

The new Dog Park has been a long-awaited addition to Recreation Acres Park. A number of dogs and their owners were on hand for Saturday’s ceremony. Mayor Jack Warren dedicates the Dog Park Saturday, with Will Erickson and Olivia Smith, who have both been instrumental in the park’s progress, standing by. The late O.T. Fowler donated the land where the soccer complex and now the new Dog Park are located at Recreation Acres.

KING — Last Saturday morning dawned with bright sunshine, the kind of warm November morning where you want to take your dogs out and let them run.

Good thing there is now a perfect place to do that.

The City of King’s new Dog Park was opened with speeches, food, dignitaries and dogs.

“This project was a long-time coming,” said Mayor Jack Warren.

The Mayor also mentioned the man who donated the land to the city, O.T. Fowler. Oscar Thomas Fowler Jr., who passed away in 2016, and his wife Margaret Macklin Fowler raised their family in Winston-Salem, but eventually moved to King where they were active in the community and members of King Moravian Church. Fowler’s obit mentioned his love for dogs, which made this day seem even more appropriate.

Parks and Recreation Director Olivia Smith said the project was a true “community effort” as she thanked sponsors, the Mayor and the City Council, and City workers, “who have been supportive throughout the whole process.

West Stokes High School senior Will Erickson, who has been working on this idea for more than two years as he signed on to help as part as his Eagle Scout service project, was also thankful at Saturday’s opening ceremony. “There have been challenges along the way, but I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I’m glad we’re finally able to open it.”

The 1.5 acre park is divided, with an acre for large dogs and a half-acre for smaller dogs.

Smith said the idea for a dog park at Recreation Acres was originally put forth by local resident Marilyn Massey, who presented it to City Council in late 2018. The Council asked the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to look into it, and after that board advised several changes, an updated plan was brought back to City Council at its meeting on March 4, 2019, where a proposal was approved unanimously.

“The dog park is for exercise, socialization, and access to the outdoors,” Smith said. “Dogs are allowed to run free off leash, play on the agility components provided, roll around in the grass, and meet new dog friends.”

Smith hopes that users will “have fun and help maintain the park for others to enjoy as well. Keep your dog in sight at all times and monitor for any signs of aggression.If a dog shows any of these signs, remove them from the park immediately.

“We ask that folks do not bring food (human or dog) into the park, and limit the number of dogs to two per person. Waste stations are provided with doggie bags, and cleaning up after your pet is required.”

And Smith added that, as the first Dog Park in Stokes County, “our hope is that it will serve as a resource to the entire region.”

“Our motto is the Gateway to the Foothills, which highlights our City’s acknowledgement of the vital role recreation plays in the lives of our citizens, the satisfaction of our visitors, and the success of our local economy. The Dog Park is the latest iteration of our commitment to providing great recreational opportunities to increase quality of life in our City.”