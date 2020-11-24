Partnership for Children supports children, families during pandemic

Stokes Partnership for Children, part of the statewide Smart Start network, has launched a series of initiatives to support children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stokes Partnership for Children is providing training for parents and early childhood professionals to address ongoing stress and distributing devices and broadband technology to increase virtual access for families and early childhood professionals. Local families and early childhood professionals interested in participating in these initiatives should contact Stokes Partnership for Children’s Shanda Cox at shandamcox@stokespfc.com.

“During this crisis, I’m proud Smart Start has worked quickly through our network of local partnerships to leverage these funds to meet the needs of children and families across the state,” said Amy Cubbage, president of The North Carolina Partnership for Children, which oversees the Smart Start network. “We are grateful that our state’s policymakers recognized the importance of support for child care, children and families and invested in these needs.”

Stokes Partnership for Children’s investments are made possible by $20 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated by the North Carolina General Assembly to support early childhood initiatives. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) allocated $5 million of this funding to The North Carolina Partnership for Children to be used throughout the Smart Start network for initiatives focused on children and families.

“Though SPC has been doing work around the resiliency movement for a few years now, during these uncertain times resiliency has been brought to the forefront of many conversations. SPC in conjunction with The North Carolina Partnership for Children has been given a spectacular opportunity, through the federal COVID-19 relief funds, to provide training with practical tools for families, teachers, and service providers focused on easy-to-use strategies that help build resilience and help you stay healthy and remain connected in these very difficult times. These funds will also help us to provide tablets for a limited number of families and early childhood professionals who have limited access to technology and the internet,” said Cindy Tuttle, executive director of Stokes Partnership for Children.

One of the Smart Start initiatives addresses the ongoing stress faced by young children and families. Resources for Resilience includes self-awareness and self-regulation training for parents and coaching for early childhood professionals. The program trains adults on what happens to children affected by stress, provides coaching to support resiliency tools and includes a schedule of drop-in Listening Circles for parents and educators to discuss the strategies learned.

Smart Start is supporting these initiatives, as well as parenting education and home visiting programs, by providing access to technology and internet for families and early childhood professionals. According to Census data, almost 25% of North Carolina households do not subscribe to any internet services, with a disproportionate impact on low-income, rural and minority families. The increased reliance on virtual tools during the pandemic has deepened this digital divide. Smart Start’s goal is to ensure that a lack of internet access doesn’t limit access to home visiting programs.

For more information, contact Executive Director Tuttle at 336-985-2676 or ctuttle@stokespfc.com.