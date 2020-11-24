Sheriff’s Report

Lorie Perdue Brown, 51, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Oct. 21. Her bond was set at $50,000; no trial date was listed on the arrest report.

Donald Ray McRoberts, 53, of King, was charged Oct. 21 with two counts of failure to appear, one in Stokes and one in Surry County. Bond was $2,500. He is to be in court in Danbury on Nov. 17.

Michael Ray Brown II, 42, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Oct. 21 on two counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond was set at $10,500, and he has a Nov. 17 court appearance.

Darryl Matthew Taylor, 24, of Danbury, was arrested for failure to appear on Oct. 21 on driving while impaired and other traffic-related charges. His bond was $500. He was given a Dec. 15 trial date.

Tasha Renee Cardwell, 27, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested Oct. 21 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods. Her bond was $10,000. She had a scheduled court appearance on Oct. 16.

Amanda Sure Meadors, 39, of Princeton, West Virginia, was arrested Oct. 21 in King for felony fugitive from justice charged and felony concealment of goods. She was to be in court Oct. 27.

Aaron Kristopher Korba, 21, of Westfield, was charged with simple assault on Oct. 21. Bond was $1,000. Bond was $1,000 and he received a court date of Dec. 14.

Christopher Daniel McKoin, 36, of Walnut Cove, was arrested for three felony counts: larceny, attempted breaking and entering and possession of stolen property on Oct. 21. Bond was $5,000 and he was to be in court on Oct. 26.

Kevin Michael Bowman, 30, of Stuart, Virginia, was arrested on Oct. 21 for felony distributing a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond was $15,000. He was to be in court on Oct. 26.

Charles Edward Forbes, 24, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with speeding 68 in a 35 mph zone in a residential area in Walnut Cove, along with careless and reckless driving, on Oct. 20. He was given a Nov. 28 court appearance.

Christopher Lewis Willard, 40, of Westfield, was charged Oct. 20 with two counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court. His bond was set at $15,000 and he’s to be in court on Nov. 18.

Brandon Ray Wolfe, 29, of King, was charged with assault on Oct. 20. His trial is Nov. 16.

Tristan Blake Monroe, 23, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Oct. 19 for misdemeanor assault on a female. His trial is set for Nov. 17.

Joseph Clinton Adams, 42, of Pfafftown, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 19. His bond was $5,000 and he was to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Dustin Dale Overby, 34, of Walnut Cove, was served a criminal summons charging him with destroying crops in Surry County. His next court appearance on this charge Nov. 16. Destroying crops is not a common charge in Surry County. Overby has four other court dates on the calendar for the next five weeks. He faces felony charges of larceny, larceny by an employee, probation violation, assault causing serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and becoming a habitual felon. Misdemeanor charges include fleeing to elude arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resisting an officer, no insurance, driving while license revoked, injury to personal property, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and assault on a female.

Brittney Hayes Drane, 30, of Pinnacle, was arrested for failure to appear in Stokes County court on a felony charge. Her court date is Jan. 27.

Darrell Junior Inman, 45, of Lawsonville, was arrested Oct. 7 for felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was $5,000. He was assigned a trial date of Oct. 21. Inman was also arrested on Oct. 5 for four felonies: breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond for those charges was $15,000, and he was to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Joseph Andrew Joyce, 31, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Oct. 7 for felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny. Bond was $5,000. He was to appear in court on Oct. 21.

Nikki Leeann Duggins, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Oct. 7 for felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny. Her bond was $5,000, and she was to appear in court Oct. 21.

Kiara Justina Alston, 21, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Oct. 6. Her bond was $1,000. She had a Nov. 2 trial date.

Donnie Allen Fleshman, 47, of King, was charged with failure to stop for a stop sign, no operator’s license and a fictitious tag on Oct. 5. His court date was Nov. 2.

Roger Hauser, 65, of Pinnacle, was charged Oct. 5 with allowing an unlicensed driver to drive, a misdemeanor. His court appearance is Nov. 11.

Christian Lee Joyce, 26, of Pfafftown, was arrested for felony larceny, felony breaking and entering, first-degree trespassing, all in Forsyth County, on Oct. 5. He also had a failure to appear charge in Forsyth. He is to appear in court Jan. 28, 2021, in Winston-Salem.

Scottie Dale Manring, 47, of King, was charged with three counts failure to appear in Stokes court. Bond was set at $10,000. He was to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Sharon Michelle Martin, 55, of Madison, was arrested on Oct. 4 for felony exploiting a disabled or elderly person. Bond was set at $5,000. Her trial date was Nov. 3.

Erica Leanne Prince, 29, of Pinnacle, was charged Oct. 4 with two counts of failure to appear in court on previous drug-related charges. Her bond was $1,000, and she was given a Oct. 6 court date.

Zachary Michael Boyd, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Oct. 4 for pretrial release violation and resisting an officer. Bond was $10,000 and he was given a Nov. 16 trial date. Boyd was also charged Oct. 3 with injury to real property. Bond was $1,000 and he is to be in court on Nov. 16.

Jerry Lee Williams, 30, of Pine Hall, was charged Oct. 3 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on a previous felony larceny charge. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was to be in court in Winston-Salem on Oct. 29.

Carmen Marie Mallory, 30, of King, was charged Oct. 3 with two counts of simple assault. Bond was $5,000, and her trial was Oct. 15.

Mark Lee Key, 38, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Oct. 2 for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $5,000 and he was to be in court on Oct. 21.

Brittany Renee Ore, 28, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Oct. 2 for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $20,000 and she had an Oct. 21 trial date.

David Odell Priddy, 48, of Madison, was charged Oct. 1 with violating a domestic violence protective order. His trial date was Oct. 28.

***

Fraud was investigated Oct. 27 in Pinnacle as the victim said money was taken from his credit card and put into a fake account under his name.

A King resident said that one of his tires were slashed on Oct. 27.

A Honda Odyssey van was reportedly damaged while parked overnight on Oct. 26 at El Cabo in Walnut Cove.

An air conditioning unit was reported stolen at Hall Propane and Oil in Walnut Cove on Oct. 26. The unit was valued at $5,000.

A Stihl chainsaw valued at $200 was reported stolen from the front porch of a home in Westfield on Oct. 25.

Deputies investigated a report on Oct. 24 in Walnut Cove that a person who had changed the oil in a vehicle was later found asleep inside.

A number of items of clothing were reported stolen from a home in Pinnacle on Oct. 23. The total estimated value was just over $1,800.

A backpack-style leaf blower and a hedge trimmer were stolen from a trailer in Germanton on Oct. 23. The value of the two items was $800.

The sheriff’s department investigated a suspicious death of a man in Walnut Cove on Oct. 23.

A possible prowler was caught on a doorbell camera at a home in Walnut Cove on Oct. 22.

Deputies investigated a road rage incident and assault Oct. 22 on Mountain View Church Road.

Deputies investigated a report on Oct. 18 of mail being damaged because of a firecracker placed in a mailbox in King.

A King man reported that his bank card numbers were used without his permission, a Oct. 14 report said.

A Danbury resident said that a suspect fraudulently cashed their checks worth $30,000, according to an Oct. 14 report.

A woman in King reported the theft of jewelry and checks on Oct. 14.

Suspects asked for the keys to a truck that was for sale in Pinnacle and drove away, a report said. The truck was a Ford Ranger extended cab, silver, valued at $5,000.

A resident in Walnut Cove reported on Oct. 13 that someone broke into their garage and stole a Polaris 1000 side by side, valued at $15,000, along with several tools. The garage door was also damaged.

Gold diamond stud earrings and an oriental rug were taken from a home in Walnut Cove on Oct. 12. The jewelry was valued at $400, the rug $300.

Theft of a utility terrain vehicle and trailer was reported in Walnut Cove on Oct. 11. They were valued at $2,500.

An outbuilding was broken into in Pilot Mountain on Oct. 11, and a number of items taken, including tools, a hand truck, a weed-eater, chest cooler and other items. The total value was just under $3,000.

Medication was reported missing at Mountain Valley Assisted Living in Westfield, according to a Oct. 9 report.

Multiple power tools were reported stolen on Oct. 7 from a home in King. Among the items was a Dewalt table saw valued at $1,000, a Dewalt chop saw valued at $1,000, an air compressor and various other tools.

A $300 air compressor was reported stolen from a home in King on Oct. 7.

A 1987 Suzuki Quad Runner LT300 was reported stolen from a residence on N.C. Highway 772 on Oct. 4. The four-wheeler was valued at $500.

Several items were taken from an unlocked utility closet at the home of a Madison resident on Oct. 4. Among the items taken were a pressure washer, two cordless drills, a tire air compressor, total value just under $200.

A King resident reported on Oct. 4 that someone slashed her tires.

A Sandy Ridge resident called to report someone doing donuts in his front yard on Oct. 4.

A Kubota tractor valued at $17,000 was reportedly stolen from a Pinnacle work site on Oct. 4.

On Oct. 3, deputies investigated someone discharging a firearm within the Walnut Cove city limits.

A Germanton man reported that someone kicked in his door and stole a 32-inch flat-screen TV, valued at $180, on Oct. 2.

Illegal dumping was investigated at the Locust Grove Cemetery on Locust Grove Road, Mount Airy, on Oct. 2.