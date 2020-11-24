Chestnut Grove Ruritans give away meals

November 24, 2020 Stokes News Community, Features, Local, News 0
The Chestnut Grove Ruritans have been distributing a series of free meals for the community in recent weeks.

<p>Ashley Mitchell is the club president and has served as the coordinator of the meal give-away effort.</p>

<p>Last Thursday night, 150 meals were given out, comprised of barbecue, baked beans, potato salad and a roll from John Brown’s.</p>

