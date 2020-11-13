Major flooding hits county for third time this year

Nearly six inches of rain was recorded in the Danbury and Walnut Cove areas over the past couple of days, and an inch or so less than that in King. The Dan is expected to be 13 feet above its normal banks when it crests late Friday. When this photo was taken on Thursday, the water level had almost reached the historic Moratock furnace itself (left).

DANBURY — The Stokes County seat is a small town that has seen some big changes over the years, but one thing that remains constant is the Dan River … and its ability to flood.

As storms dropped nearly 6 inches of rain over the last two days it has caused water levels to rise high enough to bring the river near the edge of the furnace at Moratock Park and submerging the playground and parking lot under water.

While the furnace has stood tall for centuries, Mother Nature has not been kind to the banks of the river, as it continues to cause erosion and shift the landscape of the park

This year started off with major flooding that shut down Moratock Park for several weeks in early February. That event caused substantial damage to the park and at nearby Hanging Rock State Park.

Then in May, heavy flooding again caused Moratock Park to shut down for Memorial Day weekend. Now for a third time this year the park is closed as the parking lot and playground is underwater.

Stokes County has seen between 60 to 70 inches of rain in the past year.

According to the National Weather Service, the Dan River floods at a shade over 19 feet. The agency now anticipates the Dan River to reach major flood stage and crest at about 32.4 feet Friday afternoon. The river will be at its highest since recording started in 1996.

Fortunately the storm has passed and clear skies and cooler temperatures are heading this way. In fact, overall the weather this past month has been unseasonable warm and beautiful, bringing a record number of people to Stokes County and the state park.

Erik Paylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service based in Roanoke, Virginia, said Zeta was still tropical storm strength when it hit Stokes County, with maximum winds holding at 50 mph, with some gusts hitting 60 mph. He said the good news for the area is that the storm was moving unusually fast — moving northeast at 48 mph.