Election 2020: Stokes County voters roll out a red carpet

Tim Cox pulls the early shift at Germanton Elementary School in support of his sister-in-law, Board of Commissioners candidate Sonya Cox. Von Robertson, Cheryl Knight and Dwayne Bryant were unopposed for the county Board of Education.

As expected, Stokes County saw a red wave for Republicans across the board on Tuesday, with the GOP candidates sweeping into local offices behind a solid block vote that approached 80%.

Whether local support would match up with the presidential outcomes remained a question as Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning.

The county’s turnout was an amazing 80.6% of registered voters. Those who took advantage of early voting totaled a record-smashing 15,709, while mail-in ballots received were 2,560, Elections director Jason Perry said.

Local voters even increased their support for President Trump from four years ago, with 78.4% of the vote to just 20% for Joe Biden. In 2016, 76% of Stokes voters chose Trump over Hillary Clinton. (Stokes County’s support for the President’s re-election bid was actually second highest in the state, behind Mitchell County’s 78.6%.)

In North Carolina, President Trump held about a 70,000 vote edge with 100% of precincts reporting.

At 2:30 a.m., Trump and Vice President Pence appeared in the East Room of the White House and declared victory while saying the election was being stolen from them. By dawn on Wednesday, neither Trump or Biden had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win a cliffhanger of a presidential election that may now take days or longer to decide.

In the three-way race for County Commissioner, the two Republican candidates rolled to an easy victory. Incumbent Ronnie Mendenhall was the leader with 42.5% and Sonya Moorefield a close second with 42.1%. Democrat Brian Davis was third with 15.4%.

“I appreciate the confidence the citizens of Stokes County has shown in me in today’s election,” Mendenhall said Tuesday night. “I will work extremely hard for all of Stokes County.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Stokes County in this role,” Cox said after the votes had been counted. “It’s an honor and privilege to be one of only seven women to serve as a Commissioner. I feel our county is moving in a very positive direction and I look forward to continuing to make Stokes County a great place to live and raise our families. We have much to be proud of, and working together and cohesively, we can do many great things for the citizens of this beautiful county. I’d like to thank everyone for their support. I am humbled by it.”

In the special election for the vacated seat on the County Commissioners, Republican Wayne Barneycastle easily defeated Michael Morgan, 78% to 23%.

The three Republican candidates for Stokes County Board of Education had no Democratic challengers. Cheryl Lawson night led with 34.5% of the vote. Von Robertson had 34% and Dwayne Bryant had 31.5%. Knight is an incumbent, while Robertson and Bryant will be new to the Board.

Brandon Hooker was unopposed for Register of Deeds, Bob Lindsay was unopposed for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, and Bill Southern unopposed for District Court Judge.

Kyle Hall, of King, the incumbent in District 91 of the N.C. House of Representatives, earned a whopping 80% of the vote in Stokes County, with Democrat Rita Cruise getting 20%. In his three-county district, Hall garnered 78.3% of the vote to go back to the General Assembly for another term.

“I appreciate the confidence the voters displayed in me,” Hall said. “It is an honor to represent the 91st District, and winning over 78 percent of the vote is reassuring. I will continue to work hard for all citizens of the district, and continue to take a strong common sense conservative approach.”

N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County had 78% of the vote in Stokes, easily outdistancing Democrat Wally White. Berger’s Senate District 30 includes four counties, and he won re-election with 68.6% of the vote overall.

Patrick McHenry, an incumbent U.S. House member but someone who is new to Stokes County because of redistricting, received 78% of the vote. Throughout District 10, McHenry received 69% of the vote. Virginia Foxx, who has represented the county in Congress over the past few years, was reelected in the 5th District.

Rep. McHenry said in a statement that he was humbled to be sent back to Washington. “I look forward to continuing the dialogue wth constituents, hearing your concerns and serving you in Congress. As we work together to overcome the pandemic, I will honor my commitment to America: to restore our way of life, to rebuild the greatest economy in history and renew the American dream.”

Republican candidates for the Court of Appeals races all polled above 75% in the county, as did the Council of State candidates.

The Governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race were the closest in the county. Dan Forest received 73% of the local vote to Gov. Roy Cooper’s 25.5%, but Cooper was re-elected statewide by a fairly comfortable margin of 250,000 votes.

Likewise, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis received 73% of the Stokes vote, to challenger Cal Cunningham’s 22%, but that race was much closer statewide, 49% to 47%. Still, the Tillis victory means Republicans will hold on to control of the Senate.

In the campaign for Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson received 79% of Stokes County votes. Robinson, a political novice from Greensboro, led legislator Yvonne Lewis Holly with 51.6% of the vote to Holly’s 48%.

Out of 7.3 million registered voters in North Carolina, 3.6 million took advantage of early voting, while more than 960,000 voted absentee by-mail. The Board of Elections website also reports 139,900 outstanding absentee ballots, which must be counted if they are postmarked on or before Election Day. Counting could continue until Nov. 13.)

The 2020 election is clearly a record-breaker, with state turnout at 74.5%.