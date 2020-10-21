King Elementary School turns eyesore space into outdoor heaven

The old-school ‘sand box’ is now reimagined as the ‘construction zone’ for play with toy trucks. This ‘dinosaur table’ play space is already a big hit with the Pre-K kids at King Elementary.

DANBURY — The Stokes County Board of Education always reserves a bit of time at its meetings for “Good News,” and Monday night that was the announcement of a very unique project at King Elementary School.

“This is a project we’ve been working on for quite a while,” said King Elementary Principal Daniel Bryant. “We had a space just waiting for the right time to be put to use. And our teachers, in their brain-storming last summer, put together something really special for our kids.

Staff and teachers took a long look at an empty fenced-in lot beside the pre-K building that was “a completely unused space that wasn’t a safe area to allow the children to access,” said Marcia Saunders, one of the pre-K teachers at King Elementary. “We had a lot of conversations on what to do with it. In deciding what would be best for our children, we decided that an outdoor learning environment would be the best scenario.”

Saunders then outlined a number of good reasons for getting kids outdoors, not least of which is less time in front of a computer screen.

“In order to make those things happen, of course, we needed some money,” Saunders continued. Step one was setting up a “Go Fund Me” campaign and soliciting local businesses. The fundraising eventually attracted 85 donors and eight local businesses in several different levels of giving.

Volunteers removed roots and stumps and old mulch to clear the lot. There was a Work Night to get the school staff involved, and King Sand and Supply donated gravel and sand to make a fresh surface to work on.

Created were picnic tables, “mud kitchens,” an art area, a reading nook, a drama area to put on plays, raised beds for gardening, a sand box/construction zone, a “fairy garden” and a dinosaur table “which is already a big hit with some of our kiddos,” Saunders said.

A new sign was also added on the end of the building.

Saunders gave a special shout-out to volunteer David Clodfelter, husband of Pre-K teacher Tina at the school, “who devoted himself to this as much as we have. Without David we would have had to have a lot more money and a lot more time to make this project happen.”

“We just want to say thank you to all the individuals and businesses who helped with this project,” Saunders added. “Their contributions will help our students in so many ways, academic and social gains that wouldn’t have been possible in just indoor learning. The project will impact hundreds of students for years to come.”

“I think it’s amazing,” Board member Cheryl Knight said. “I think about how happy and excited these kids must be to get out and experience all these things.” Pat Messick added “you’ve turned a little lot that was an eyesore into something fabulous.”

Board Chair Mike Rogers added “Your passion and your drive to do something different and make a change makes you a credit to education.”