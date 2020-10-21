West Stokes grad Copenhaver receives graduate scholarship

University of Tennessee graduate research assistant Ryan Copenhaver, an alumnus of West Stokes High School, is a recipient of the American Society for Precision Engineering (ASPE) Student Scholarship. The scholarship includes a monetary gift, free registration to ASPE’s Virtual 35th Annual Meeting later this month, and free registration for four tutorials offered during the meeting.

Copenhaver is a member of the Machine Tool Research Center (MTRC) that is led by MABE Professor Tony Schmitz. Copenhaver worked in the center when it was located at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and moved to the University of Tennessee with Schmitz and the MTRC in May, 2019.

Copenhaver’s research focuses on a custom chip breaking strategy called Modulated Tool Path (MTP), which ensures that discontinuous chips are generated in turning operations by superimposing sinusoidal oscillations in the feed direction of the cut. Specifically, his research involves predicting cutting stability using the input machining parameters, cutting force model, and structural dynamics.