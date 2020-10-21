Good Old Days Car Wash hold ribbon cutting

WALNUT COVE — Good Old Days Car Wash recently held its official ribbon cutting, as The Cove Group and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living hosted the event. Employees, the Good Old Days Board of Directors, members of the Cove Group, volunteers, and family members enjoyed this official grand opening and a meal provided by Walnut Ridge Assisted Living.

Good Old Days Car Wash is a non-profit corporation that offers a car wash service to the community by hiring young men and women who have special needs such as autism, Downs Syndrome, developmental delays, and other disabilities. Quality of life, job skills, social interaction, and community connections are offered to those who are 16 and older with disabilities.

Nine employees and several volunteers are committed to providing a top-quality car wash. A tremendous amount of support has been given from community partners and individuals as this business continues to grow.

Employee and volunteer applications may be filled out on the Good Old Days Car Wash website. Both positions are part-time and require a minimal amount of commitment.

Current business hours are every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; full, interior and exterior, washes are done from 8 to noon, and exterior washes only are done from noon to 4. Appointments can be made at godcarwash.org.

Call Rodney Montgomery for more information at 336-422-6515.