Early voting turnout is breaking records

Some changes made in polling places for Nov. 3

Early voters mark their ballots at Poplar Springs, where more than 1,000 people voted on the first day. Commissioners candidate Sonya Cox and supporters, including young Larissa Barger and her dad Larry Barger, are under cover at Poplar Spring Church.

DANBURY — Early voting continues until Oct. 31 at the three county sites, but with the Election Day now less than two weeks away, local officials are getting ready.

Elections Director Jason Perry wants folks to know about several changes in several of the polling places.

“Changes were based on COVID-19 considerations,” he said. “Factors included larger voting enclosures, the ability to have separate entrance and exit points, and the ability to have buildings used exclusively (or largely) for voting purposes only on Election Day.”

The changes are:

● For the Wilson’s Store precinct: Voting will be done at the South Stokes High School cafeteria instead of Autumn Square-Venable Brothers Building;

● For the West King precinct, voting will be at Recreation Acres Community Building instead of King Public Library;

● And at the Lawsonville precinct, voting will be held at Piney Grove Middle School instead of the Lawsonville Fire Department.

● In addition, Flinty Knoll precinct voters will, instead of voting at Double Creek Fire Department, go next door to the Rock House Community Building.

“Voters were notified of these changes via mail, and signage will also be placed at the previous voting sites,” Perry said.

Perry said the number of early voters in Stokes County, through four days so far, is 5,684. The number of early voters for the entire Early Voting period in 2016 was 11,489.

For absentee mail-in ballots, 3,540 were issued, approaching four times the number sent out in 2016.

About 2 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballots so far. A majority of those were done in person as early voting continues. Another roughly 650,000 votes are absentee by mail. Nationally, at least 33 million Americans have already voted, suggesting but not guaranteeing a record level of participation in the 2020 election.

Early Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The three county Early Voting sites are:

● Danbury: The Board of Elections, in the adjacent government center lobby rather than in the elections office itself. The address is the same – 1012 Main Street, Danbury.

● Walnut Cove: Willow Oak Baptist Church gym at 4837 Highway 89, near Walnut Cove Furniture and Walnut Cove Animal Hospital.

● King: The Poplar Springs Church gym, 7120 N.C. Highway 66 South, King 27021.

Of course voting is different this year, with social distancing and masks. You’ll get no sticker, but will get a nifty pen.

Election Day voting hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.