Assisted living outbreak in Walnut Cove drives up local COVID numbers

A COVID-19 outbreak at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living is pushing local numbers to new highs.

Currently at Walnut Ridge there are 17 residents and 14 employees who have tested positive for the virus. More importantly, there have been two deaths at the facility in Walnut Cove.

“We lost two beautiful ladies this week,” said Angie Gearheart Bailey, director of Community Relations at Walnut Ridge. “One was 84 and the other was 102. … This virus hit our Memory Care hard. Our capacity is for 20 residents and 17 tested positive for COVID. We are caring and loving these residents with all we got. We are keeping them as engaged, hydrated, nourished and comfortable as we can.

“Because we have so many residents that wander in memory, we understand how the numbers increased for the residents,” she continued. “But how do the employee numbers continue to grow? Our team members wear a KN95 respiratory (masks), face shields, coveralls and this week we added bonnets.”

“Please pray for Walnut Ridge residents, the residents loved ones, our team members and their families. We need the prayers.”

COVID numbers in Stokes County, as of Monday, were 633 positive cases, including 5 people who are currently hospitalzed, 45 who are in isolation, and in-county deaths have jumped up to eight. Five-hundred-seventy-five people have recovered. The county has seen 41 new cases in the past week, along with the two deaths.

County Health Director Tammy Martin said this week that there were no immediate plans for more drive-through testing events. “We do offer rapid test for those that are symptomatic and regular testing for the ones that do not have symptoms,” she said.

“The Stokes County Public Health Department requires that we test every 5-7 days until we are 100% negative,” said Aleta Shelton, interim executive director at the Walnut Ridge facility.

More than 8.1 million people in the country have been infected with the virus and more than 219,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There is nearly no place in America where COVID-19 case counts are trending in the right direction as the country heads into what health experts say will be the most challenging months of the pandemic so far.

In North Carolina, there have been 248,750 cases and 3,992 deaths in the state as of Tuesday, with 1,203 people currently hospitalized, and 1,578 new cases reported Tuesday. The state had completed 3.7 million tests, with 7.4% positive.

In the area: Forsyth County has 8,201 positive cases and 114 deaths; Guilford County has 10,571 positive cases, 195 deaths; Rockingham County has 1,762 positive cases, 17 deaths; Surry County has 1,646 positive cases, 26 deaths; and Yadkin County has 916 positive cases, 9 deaths.

On Oct. 16 the state’s health agency reported the highest one-day increase of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 2,684 new cases.

North Carolina’s top public health official is warning that the state’s coronavirus numbers are heading in the wrong direction as the state’s governor considers whether to tighten restrictions or reopen more of the economy.

The state has struggled to get those with COVID-19 to help reduce transmission by answering questions about who they’ve come into contact with. “About half of folks are not responding to calls that we are making,” said Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Roy Cooper yet again pleaded with North Carolinians to wear masks and follow basic public health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus that has killed almost 4,000 people. “We cannot let weariness and frustration win out,” Cooper said. “Wearing masks and being careful are more important than ever.”

Cooper’s Phase 3 executive order amid the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire Friday, but the state’s trend lines related to the virus continue to look troubling. Fifty-three virus-related deaths were reported statewide on Tuesday, marking the highest one-day total during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 people are hospitalized across the state with the virus, the second-highest one-day figure to date. The rolling, seven-day average of coronavirus deaths in North Carolina is now up to 25 per day, after dropping as low as 19 on Oct. 10.

Cohen also announced the state’s first reported flu-related death of the flu season. An adult older than 65 living in the central part of the state died in the first week of October, according to Cohen.

With coronavirus outbreaks picking up speed in dozens of states, the U.S. is now climbing steadily toward a new peak in cases that may soon rival the summer surge — when the country hit more than 60,000 infections on average a day for weeks in a row.

Last Friday, U.S. cases surged higher than they had since late July, hitting nearly 70,000 in one day. The seven-day daily average is now more than 55,000 cases a day. New cases have gone up by nearly 30% from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations also increased in more than 40 states, with the numbers of people currently hospitalized reaching more than 36,000, which is more than half the highs recorded during the spring and summer surges. Positive cases are up 24.4% over the past two weeks across the U.S. Health experts say the predicted fall surge is here, and rising cases across the U.S. appear to bear that out. The U.S. is averaging more than 55,000 new cases a day.