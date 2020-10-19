Walnut Cove man killed in head-on collision

Local teacher and her children survive horriffic crash

RURAL HALL — A second Walnut Cove resident was killed in a traffic accident over the weekend.

Late Friday afternoon James Darryl Fulton, 60, was driving north on N.C. 65 when it ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed the center line and struck a van head-on, said Trooper L.C. Mendenhall of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carrie Ann Simpkins, 40, of Pine Hall, was driving the van with her four young children inside.

Simpkins is a Exceptional Children teacher at Walnut Cove Elementary School.

Simpkins and her four children sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Simpkins had a broken foot, broken collar bone and broken ribs. The children in the van all had broken bones.

“We all have multiple injuries,” she posted on her Facebook page, “but I’m so thankful we’re alive.”

Neither speed nor alcohol was a factor in the crash, Mendenhall said.

The highway patrol is investigating the incident.

On Thursday, Shawnesty Roshell Powers, 22, of Walnut Cove, was killed in a single-car crash.