22-year-old from Walnut Cove killed in wreck

THOMASVILLE — A 22-year-old Walnut Cove resident died in a one-vehicle car accident Thursday when his car swerved off the road and into a utility pole, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Oct. 15. Police responded to the 400 block of Fisher Ferry Street near Pine Street in Thomasville, according to a press release. A 2007 Pontiac Torrent was driving north when it drifted off the road to the right and hit a utility pole. On impact, the car rolled over onto its roof.

The driver, Shawnesty Roshell Powers, was killed, police said.

A front-seat passenger, Jeremy Jordan Emery of Lexington, 21, was not injured.

Police said Powers was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, but the passenger was.

The investigation continues, police said,