Preschool staff member at Calvary Baptist is arrested

KING — A classroom “helper” at the Calvary Baptist Church preschool has been arrested for three counts of assault on a child under 12 years of age and three counts of child abuse, according to a King Police report.

Elizabeth Renee Mills, 19, of King, was arrested by City Police on Thursday. She was freed on written promise to appear in court and is scheduled for trial on Nov. 17 in Danbury.

Mills is also a 2020 graduate of Calvary Christian High School.

After her arrest Mills was immediately fired by the school.

The report said she is accused of “pinching” and otherwise assaulting the children under her care.

An anonymous caller told The Stokes News that parents became suspicious when their children balked at going with Mills. When officials reviewed security tapes, they saw confirmation of the alleged abuse, the caller added.

The case is still being investigated, King Police Capt. Ian Tedder said.

“We are aware of the situation, and have reported the incident to Child Protective Services,” said Amanda Marshall, director of the preschool. “We have and will continue to fully cooperate with all authorities in this matter. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot make any further comments at this time.”