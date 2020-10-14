Local COVID numbers are going in the wrong direction

It’s been a busy COVID-19 week in Stokes County, with cases, hospitalizations and percentage of positive tests all rising, a sixth couny resident dead due to the virus, and a large ongoing outbreak at a nursing living home in Walnut Cove.

“It’s not getting better,” said the county’s Heath Director, Tammy Martin, on Monday night.

Tuesday the county saw an increase in 25 cases. In the past seven days, there has been an increase of 52 positive cases. As of Tuesday Stokes County has had 581 lab-tested positive cases, with 57 active cases, including five persons who are hospitalized. The number of citizens who have recovered from the illness stands at 519.

The COVID positive numbers at Walnut Ridge increased in the Memory Care unit after last Friday’s testing. Spokesperson Angie Bailey said that the numbers increased with both residents and team members, but no assisted living residents have tested positive. And none of the residents who have tested positive are showing symptoms.

“We will make our way through these rocky times,” Bailey said. “We will love and care for these residents. We will always do our best.”

“We’re in frequent communication with the Stokes County Health Department and the Ridge Care Senior Living Community Resource Team,” she added. “I assure you we have ample supplies of personal protective equipment and are frequently reviewing and retraining on our infection control policies. As an added layer of protection against the spread of this virus, all team members are now wearing face shields in addition to KN95 masks.

Quaker Gap Baptist Church reported that Elmer Webster died on Tuesday of COVID-19.

Stokes County Schools on Monday reported eight positive cases this month, all but one a staff member.

The percentage of positive tests among those tested had climbed steadily, and is now at 11.9%. The state metrics want that number to be 5% or less.

Meanwhile the Health Department responded to a question on social media about how contact tracing is being done: “When we get the positive result for the individual we call them. We contact the people that the positive person tells us was a contact. If you feel you have been a contact then please reach out to us. We go off the contacts the positive person gives us.”

More than 7.7 million people in the country have been infected with the virus and more than 214,000 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

North Carolina is one of five states — with Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee and Vermont — reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week.

There have been 234,481 cases and 3,816 deaths in the state as of Tuesday, and there are currently 1,103 people hospitalized. North Carolina has completed 3,437,598 tests; 7.1% of tests returned positive on Tuesday. The state’s goal for this benchmark is 5%.

In the Triad region, Forsyth County has 7,742 positive cases and 105 deaths; Guilford County has 9,947 positive cases and 191 deaths; Rockingham County has 1,597 positive cases and 17 deaths; Surry County has 1,512 positive cases and 27 deaths; and Yadkin County has had 845 positive cases and 9 deaths. (Surry had 17 new cases reported in a single day.)

*Rising COVID-19 cases have been reported in 33 states, along with a nationwide spike in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, leading local officials to fear that this could be the beginning of a fall surge health experts warned about.

The U.S. is seeing an average of 49,000 new cases each day, which is up 14% from last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the troubling trend doesn’t have to mean a return to lockdown. Instead, he urged Americans to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands.

“I think we’re facing a whole lot of trouble,” Dr. Fauci said Monday. “We’ve got to turn this around.”

*Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, President Trump on Monday turned his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19 into a full-throated defense of his handling of the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans, joking that he was healthy enough to plunge into the crowd in Sanford, Florida, and give voters “a big fat kiss.”

*The holidays will look different this year for families trying to keep older or vulnerable relatives safe, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the leading national experts handling coronavirus. Birx said Monday that testing and masks are the keys to staying ahead of an outbreak. “We know most individuals under 35 will be asymptomatic,” she said. “That means you don’t have any symptoms, or the symptoms are so mild that you don’t believe it has anything to do with COVID.”