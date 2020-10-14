Habitat celebrates long-time partnership

Schneider Electric renewed its partnership with Habitat for Humanity this year, marking the 20th year of their commitment to making affordable housing more accessible, sustainable and energy-efficient. Through the ongoing partnership, Schneider Electric is continuing to provide electrical equipment for Habitat homes across North America.

This year Schneider Electric’s donation to Habitat includes more than $750,000 in financial support. At the initial spread of COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity suspended its homebuilding projects and global volunteer builds.

“At Schneider Electric, we believe in building viable communities and we support Habitat for Humanity in its dedication to the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Ted Klee, senior vice president of Schneider Electric.

Since the partnership began in 2000, Schneider Electric has donated more than $40 million worth of electrical equipment for use in the construction of Habitat homes in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Over the years, thousands of employees have partnered with Habitat through volunteer engagements for various disaster recovery efforts and multiple Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Projects. The company has also donated more than $10 million in funding to help cover the cost of land, infrastructure and building materials of Habitat homes.

“Schneider Electric’s continued support of Habitat’s work over the years has been critical in helping us build strong communities,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate partnerships at Habitat for Humanity. “We appreciate their partnership and the employees who have worked alongside families who are on the path to homeownership.”

Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County has enjoyed this partnership and the generous donations to local affiliates. Each corporate sponsorship and individual donation helps support the local Habitat office’s work of creating affordable housing locally which.