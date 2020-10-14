Sparks fly at Commissioners’ meeting

DANBURY — A seemingly routine agenda item created a lot of discussion – some of it heated – at Monday night’s meeting of the County Commissioners.

A recent public farm festival was the subject put on the agenda by Commissioner Rick Morris, who wanted to voice his support for agri-tourism events done by local farmers, but also question some of the policies surrounding such activities.

The Foothills Farm Festival was organized by Robert and Cheryl Lawson on their farm in Lawsonville on Oct. 3. While the event itself came off very successfully, preparation for the first-time event planners was not without its issues, several speakers said. (See related story.)

During the time for public comment at the start of the meeting, Tim Nickelston got the discussion rolling. “As a citizen and taxpayer of Stokes County, I welcome any event that pertains to tourism and favors the favorable recognition of Stokes County. I understand some of our officials were criticized because they enforced some of the issues with the Farm Fest. The event in my opinion was a great idea with great potential. Unfortunately there were some rules and regulations that were ignored. Now was that in the category of being naïve, or was it arrogance? Our county officials cooperated with the organizers and permitted the event to continue, with the agreement that on the following Monday, any permits would be acquired. Evidently that hasn’t happened.”

“Our officials have the duty to uphold the laws and regulations set forth, mainly by our state legislature. Most troubling to me is that an elected official of Stokes County was complicit, or at least deeply involved in this event, creating a total conflict of interest.”

Tim Nickelston was referring to Morris being a member of the Board.

Morris felt like criticism of the event was sending the wrong message to county farmers. “Agri-tourism in North Carolina has been a major thrust by both the state and local governments of North Carolina to boost tourism and provide an additional source of revenue for farmers. Farmers have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 virus. Stokes County has strongly supported agri-tourism to assist our local citizen-farmers.

“To make agri-tourism feasible, new regulations have been developed and many requirements that normally apply to commercial business activities have been relaxed. … I was quite surprised to see an arrival of a group of county building and environmental health inspectors just as the organizers were attempting to get the event started.

Morris said he was at the event helping the local Ruritans sell food, and to display his antique tractor, but had no input in the planning.

“I’ve been approached by several citizens questioning me about the timing of the inspections and the disruptions it caused at the beginning of the event,” Morris continued. “The inspectors conducted themselves in a very professional manner. They found some items that they asked the event organizers to address. … I have a larger concern which is policy; do our local policies properly support agri-tourism? Things like last minute inspections could have a chilling effect on other local farmers considering such events. Our job as commissioners is to provide policy that make it as easy as possible for farmers to hold successful agri-tourism events in Stokes County.”

Morris then offered a list of seven questions he wants answered in time for a policy discussion at a future meeting.

“If policy changes are needed to address, facilitate and encourage agri-tourism, I feel they should be made as soon as possible,” Morris concluded. “It’s important that we show the public that our policies do not allow individuals or groups to weaponize county departments against its citizens.”

Board chairman Andy Nickelston responded that he could go ahead and answer some of Morris’s questions. He then called on Larry Lawson, who made the original complaint call, to speak to the Commissioners. Lawson had gone to the farm to connect the Ruritans’ food trailer and deliver 400 hot dogs. He realized there were electrical cords running on the ground without ground fault interrupters, or GFIs.

“There were no GFIs, no way, no how,” said Lawson, who is by profession an electrical contractor. “So I looked at the (electrical) panel and there were no GFIs. The cords they were using were not even waterproof. It’s a safety issue. Then I called (county inspector) Rick Gordon and he told me to call David Sudderth. (Eventually) I told David ‘it’s on you and the county… it’s dangerous.’ He said ‘I’ll send the Sheriff out there to investigate.’ I said ‘What does the Sheriff know about inspecting the electrical?’ He said ‘My hands are tied; everyone’s going home.’ (Sudderth) was not looking out for the county; he was looking out for certain individuals. He was covering their ass to put it quite bluntly.

“I called (my wife) Judy and said somebody needs to know about this or they will leave the county wide open for a lawsuit,” Larry Lawson added.

Judy Lawson said she called Andy Nickelston at 5:01 p.m. on that Friday.

“They told me what had been discussed and I responded to them that this was not a county event and not to worry about it,” Andy Nickelston said. Later, while at a friend’s wedding rehearsal, he said he had second thoughts. At that point he called County Manager Jake Oakley to ask if the county could be held responsible. He said we needed to contact the county attorney. I contacted Mr. (Ty) Browder around 8 o’clock and explained the situation.”

Browder, who regularly is present at the meetings, said he told Nickelston that it needed to be checked out. “We have a legal and moral obligation.”

Nickelston said he then called Oakley back. “After I heard that we could be held liable (for any accident) and more importantly, that these safety issues needed to be checked,” Oakley said, “I made a decision to give David Sudderth a call and I told him it sounded like we needed to get up there and make sure this electrical problem was taken care of. At the same time I was going to call the fire marshal because there is where these permits start at for mass gatherings. They have a checklist online. If anything you’re doing falls below the checklist, then you need to get a permit. … I told (the inspectors) to do whatever was necessary to make it safe.”

“It was a great event and I was all for it,” Lawson added. “Anything to help this side of the county I’m all for it. But when I drove up and saw that, it was a safety issue for me. That was the only reason I called it in.”

“I’m all for people being able to get out of the house and do something other than this COVID mess,” Oakley said.

“I don’t think there is anyone on this Board or anyone in this room who doesn’t support any kind of a festival, especially one to do with farmers,” Andy Nickelston said. “Unfortunately, we live in a small county – and I live in one of the smallest areas of the county – people talk. … This is where I grew up at. This is where my family grew up. And to hear the lies that have been told on this really aggravates me. Because there was nothing, no jealousy or whatever I’ve been accused of, but just the fact of safety for the citizens and the county could have been held responsible.”

“I’m not familiar with all the rumors,” Morris responded. “I just don’t read that stuff. My whole reason for putting this on the agenda is to address the policy associated with it. I would like to get those written answers to my questions and to put it on the agenda for the next meeting.

“In my opinion, when you show up at the beginning of an event and disrupt it, that introduces all kinds of additional risks to the people who are putting on the event. I’ve got real issues with these last minute call-ins.”

“I do agree last minute is not the best thing but unfortunately it came back down to a safety issue,” Nickelston said. “Then again if the procedure was followed by the event holders, permits would have been bought and there would have never been a problem.”

“The biggest question I’ve got is why didn’t someone call Robert and Cheryl at 8 o’clock when these decisions were being made and give them a heads-up?” countered Morris.

“It wouldn’t matter if every single one of us had made a phone call,” answered Nickelston, his voice rising. “Electrical is a serious issue. In meeting with the Inspections Department the one thing I wanted to make sure of was that this was a legit complaint. What I got back from our inspector Rick Zamani is that there was a page and a half of violations and yes, it was a serious risk factor. What if there any been anybody, but especially a kid, who had walked out there and gotten electrocuted? Someone said ‘You didn’t have to say nothing. You could have kept your mouth shut that somebody called you.’ But I have a conscience. So I couldn’t keep my mouth shut. That’s why I commend our county employees for putting forth the extra effort. By getting this taken care of, it was a safe event.”

“I’d just like to have a policy discussion on this and support our farmers,” Morris interjected.

“My opinion to Mr. Oakley was they needed to go out there (Friday night). But that didn’t happen,” Nickelston said.

It was left to Commissioner Jimmy Walker to calm the storm. “I don’t see a problem and I’ll tell you why,” Walker said. “I have not detected any ill intent on anybody’s part. Everybody seems to have acted in good faith and do what they felt like was best for those involved. I see an opportunity to learn and move on. Make it better for the future. The Knights are good people and I think a lot of them. They’re good people to have in our county. I can see them focused on making the event work.

“Folks need to know that there is a certain protocol to be followed if they want to have a special event, and a phone call to the right person or persons would be appropriate,” Walker added.

In other business, the Board of Commissioners:

● Heard a plea from Health Director Tammy Martin for “hazard pay” for her employees because of the pandemic. Martin was requesting $63,000, but not from county money, but from $70,716 out of the federal CARES Act funding. When asked by Commissioner Ernest Lankford how this money would help, Martin answered “Morale. I don’t have enough employees, and I don’t have the money to hire more. We only have seven, and they’ve had to call 556 (coronavirus positive cases) and any person they’ve been in close contact with. Right now it’s bad every day. The phone rings constantly. It’s 24/7; it doesn’t stop.”

● Approved a request to purchase portable ventilators for ambulances, also using the CARES Act funds. Dr. Darrell Nelson, the county medical director, had requested the county seek these “state-of-the-art” ZVent ventilators. Fire chief and EMT Wayne Barneycastle, who was attending the meeting because he is a candidate running for a seat on the Board, added his praise to the effectiveness of the ventilators, especially during the pandemic. “The ventilator does it all,” he said, “and is more efficient than we are.” The cost of six ventilators and accessories is just under $98,000.

● Approved a request to add an additional $75,715 from the pot of CARES Act money the county received to the funding for grants to local businesses and non-profits hurt by the pandemic. Assistant County Manager Shannon Shaver reported that the grant committee had received 43 applications – 18 from non-profits – and had recommended grant funding for most of the applicants. The original outlay was $500,000 for the grant program, but Shaver said that the total the committee wanted to award was closer to $600,000. Nickelston, who was the Board representative on the grant committee, said “We took our time and really studied this. Some people have really gotten hurt in (the pandemic).”

● Approved an allocation of $100,000 from the federal emergency funding to the Department of Social Service’s rent and energy payment assistance fund. “They are also using CARES Act money for this program, but it doesn’t last long,” said Shaver. “Especially this year, their applications are way up.”

● Voted to return the hours of operation at the Pinnacle and Walnut Cove Convenience Sites to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

● Received Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker’s report on first quarter of the fiscal year and said the office was up 107 deeds over the same period last year. “I’ve got nothing but good news. It’s the best start to a fiscal year we’ve had in 15 years. … Revenue was an 18.8 percent increase. (Net revenue was $95,651.10.) Our revenue depends heavily on the housing market and the market has remained resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s push interest rates down to historic lows, and it’s led to a lot of homeowners to refinance. That’s led to high demand; it’s a good time to get a loan. … And we also saw a 48 percent increase in marriage licenses over the same period as last year. I don’t have a good explanation for that, other than people want to get married in a year with a zero so they can figure out how long they’ve been married.” Hooker did add that Stokes County has become a “destination” for weddings, with several venues opening up around the county.

● Heard from Tax Administrator Richard Brim reported $12.9 million in collections in 2020, a $451,000 increase over this point a year ago.

● Discussed demolition of 15 structures at the old prison site and a single-family dwelling on Dodgetown Road. “There has been a lot of problems with people messing around there,” said County Manager Oakley. “We’ve had three break-ins.” “And don’t forget the rats as big as ground hogs and bees the size of your thumb,” Chair Nickelston added. But Commissioner Morris advised going slow on spending the money to do so at this point in time due to “budget uncertainty with COVID.” Requests for proposals had been received for both demolitions projects and ranged from a total (for both) of $110,512 to $303,000.

● Commissioners that the ordinance in use now is “vague, and without much enforcement to it.” Marshall said an update in 2010 would have changed that, but that it was not adopted by that Board. “We worked on it for several months,” Sheriff Marshall said, “including the business impact. But after we presented it, nothing happened.” Commissioner Walker, who asked that the item be placed on the agenda, said it was “not fair for someone’s hobby to disturb their neighbors. The Second Amendment guarantees the right to own and bear arms, not to disturb neighbors.” Walker also added that people who don’t live in the city limits of the county’s three municipalities don’t even realize they are in fact subject to a noise ordinance. Lankford suggested that the Board take another look at the most recent update and bring it to a future meeting. “The key is making it work in a rural county,” the Sheriff added. “If you compare 2010 to ’95, it gives us more to work with.”

● Heard Walnut Cove resident Sri Ananda Sarvasri make a plea for the health merits of something called collidal silver, tiny silver particles in a liquid that is sometimes promoted on the Internet as a dietary supplement. But the Food and Drug Administrationwarned in 1999 that colloidal silver isn’t safe or effective, can interfere with other medicines, and could cause major side effects.