Pilot walks away after crash of small trainer aircraft

A Piedmont Flight Training instructor was making a test flight after maintenance when the plane lost power on its assent from Smith Reynolds Airport.

A parachute attached to the plane that went down in the southern edge of Stokes County on Thursday probably prevented the pilot getting killed or injured.

Highway Patrol troopers said a small plane crashed into the trees in a wooded area near Payne Road and Highway 66, between Germanton and King.

The pilot climbed down and was uninjured.

The plane was a small Pipistrel Alpha Trainer, which comes with a built-in “ballistic” parachute attached to the tail for emergencies just like this one. It’s a two-seater with a 34-foot wing span, and a body that looks more like a helicopter.

A ballistic parachute, first developed in the 1980s, is fired out of its storage compartment on the aircraft by a small explosive charge which opens the chute quickly, the reason it is used for small, light planes, where an emergency may happed close to the ground. In that kind of situation, a conventional parachute would not open quickly enough to be effective.

According to the FAA report on the incident, the plane was being checked out after maintenance when it lost power. It was on its initial climb away from the airport when it came down.

The plane went down at about 8:20 p.m., the report stated. The pilot was an instructor at Piedmont Flight Training at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.

“The aircraft parachute deployed, the pilot is okay, and no one else was injured,” said Tara Connell, the General Manager for Piedmont Flight Training. The pilot’s name has not been released.