Letter to the Editor: Good Old Days Car Wash appreciates support

To the Editor,

Good Old Days Car Wash would like to thank the Cove Group and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for being a special part our Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 26. We appreciate the support for this business which provides employment to young adults with special needs such as autism, Down syndrome, developmental delays, etc.

It is wonderful to have help and support from community partners and businesses in Walnut Cove. Providing employment for these “uniquely-abled” young adults can only be successful with a community that works together for the good of others.

Good Old Days Car Wash is now providing interior and exterior car wash services. Appointments can be made on the website: godcarwash.org.

Thank you Cove Group and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Lives are better because of you.

Rodney Montgomery

Germanton