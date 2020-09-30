Board supports expanding byway into Surry County

DANBURY — The Stokes County Commissioners threw their support for the extension of the Hanging Rock Scenic Byway into Surry County. This is seen as a first step in adding the highway onto the National Scene Byways list.

In the form of a resolution from the Board, the move is a cooperative effort from officials at the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the tourist offices of Stokes and Surry counties.

“When we talked about applying to become a National Scenic Byway we learned that the route must have 70 miles or more,” Stokes County Tourism Director Tory Mabe told the Commissioners, meeting Monday night. “Currently the Hanging Rock Scenic Byway is only 39 miles. So this would add a 28-mile loop around Pilot Mountain State Park, and a five-mile loop into Mount Airy.”

Currently the Hanging Rock Scenic Byway’s southern end is in the Mount Olive community, where Highway 66 and Denny Road intersect. Driving north, you would bear right into Flat Shoals Road and then turn left on Mountain Road. After four miles, turn left on N.C. 8/89 and continue through the town. At this point you have a choice of turning left onto Hanging Rock State Park Road and continuing back to the starting point via Moores Spring Road and Highway 66. Or keep going on N.C. Highway 89 for about 25 miles to Shelton Town community east of Mount Airy in Surry County, where the byway currently ends.

What’s proposed is extending the byway at the northern end on Highway 89 west to Highway 52, then into the town of Mount Airy on Renfro and then Main Street. At the southern end of the current byway, the extension would include Chestnut Grove Road, which becomes Volunteer, to High Bridge Road. Where High Bridge ends at Old 52 North, the loop around Pilot Mountain State Park would begin and end, along Perch Road to the south and Old Winston to the north, with a spur into the park itself on Pilot Knob Park Road.

“This is step one to bringing more people to visit Stokes County,” said the county’s Economic Development Director, Will Carter. “It will give us a much better shot at becoming a National Scenic Byway.”

The North Carolina State Parks system and the Town of Danbury has already given its support, Mabe said, along with officials in Surry, Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain governments.

The “Middle Mountain” name which tripped up the Danbury Town Council last week has already been removed, he added. “That was only a place-holder,” Mabe said. “The official name won’t be decided until next year.”

Mabe added that the long-term plan is to extend the byway further west to include Stone Mountain State in Wilkes County.

Responding to a question from Commissioner Jimmy Walker as to whether there was a downside to this plan, Mabe said the outcome would be totally be positive. “This will be a good economic and tourism driver for Stokes County. We want people to come and see the natural beauty the county has to offer.”

“We’re one of the most ‘undersold’ counties in the state,” said Walker. “This may be a step in the right direction.”

In other business, the Board of Commissioners:

• Approved a paving agreement with the N.C. Department of Transportation for paving at the Old Court House and Hospice Drive where the EMS Station is located. The actual amount for paving is $33,442 which is an increase of $8,442 from the estimated amount that was included in the budget for the project.

• Approved a DOT request to include Dixieland Court and Sheraton Court into the state roadway system. The streets are off Newsome Road west of King.

• Approved a change in hours of operation for the Pinnacle and Walnut Cove Green Box sites. Public Works Director Mark Delehant asked that the Friday hours for the two sites be returned to the original schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Approved a financing agreement with Zion Bankcorp. at an interest rate of 1.33%.

• Approved a plan to reorganize the county Tax Office, at a cost of $9,398.

• Discussed the location of the new site in Walnut Cove for the Green Box recycling center. The proposed new location would be on Neal Road off Highway 89 north of the town. “We’ve been working for the last year and a half to find a site that is suitable,” said County Manager Jake Oakley. “The Board of Education has approved transferring 4.065 acres of land from Walnut Cove Elementary School to the county for this facility. If the Board is agreeable to it we would move forward with testing and bringing in the architect for the next stages of development.”

Oakley did invite the Commissioners to go see the site and talk to neighbors before making a decision. “I understand their concerns. It would mean increased traffic.” During the time for public comments, James Saunders and Lisa Seneres protested the site being next door to their property. “We’re very worried about it,” Saunders told the Board. “The ambience of our property will be disrupted. It’s a beautiful place right now.” Saunders, too, invited the Board members to come visit to the log cabin where they live.

Also bordering the site is the Monarch Stokes Opportunity Center, which is also on county-owned land.

The Commissioners delayed any action to allow time for additional study.

• Went somewhat off the rails during a discussion on whether or not to sign off on a letter of support for Walnut Cove resident Sri Ananda Sarvasri, director of the Ananda Center for Life and Spirit/Institute for Planetary Renewal and author of the book “Extraordinary Healthcare.” The letter of support being discussed was actually a revised version of a statement Sarvasri has been pushing for since mid-summer.

Commissioner Walker was very supportive of the idea, but also suggested a resolution thanking Sarvasri for his research work might be a better path than a letter. “That might be one way of satisfying your needs and addressing the concerns of some of the commissioners,” Walker told Sarvasri, who was in attendance.

But Commissioner Rick Morris remained unconvinced. “Your intentions are pure,” Morris began, “But the more I dig into this, the more disagreements I have. Frankly there’s a lot of nonsense in (this letter).”

“Your ideas are interesting, but I can’t see how they’d be put into practice. You talk about eliminating sodas. That’s taking away people’s freedom to make choices. I went ballistic when (Mayor Michael) Bloomberg in New York City told people they couldn’t buy 32-ounce drinks. … I probably disagree with half of this. I absolutely respect what you’re trying to do, but I don’t think this is something the board should get into.”

Chair Andy Nickelston agreed. “We’re grateful for you coming to meetings and providing information, but after talking to our county attorney (Ty Browder), it’s probably not something we want to do.”

Walker objected. “I’d like to hear that from him.”

Commissioner Ronnie Mendenhall reminded that the county pays Browder for legal advice. “Our attorney made the comment that he felt like the Board did not need to do this kind of endorsement.” He also tried to get the discussion back on Robert’s Rules of Order.

Walker said that Sarvasri was “just trying to put Stokes County ahead of the curve” on new farm practices that grow more nutritious food. But Morris countered “I’m not sure everything is broke with our food system. About 99 percent of our farmers don’t think it’s broke.” Morris urged Sarvasri to talk to county agricultural experts.

After this continued for a while, Walker asked Oakley and Assistant County Manager Shannon Shaver to prepare a resolution offering Sarvasri “some token of appreciation” that could be discussed and voted on at the next meeting.

• Recognized Shaver for becoming a “North Carolina Certified County Clerk.”

• Commissioner Walker also called for a review of the county’s noise-related ordinances at the next meeting.