Council likes the idea, hates the name

DANBURY — Town Council members here like the idea of extending the Hanging Rock Scenic Byway into Surry County. But they hate the new name proposed for the expanded route: “Middle Mountains Scenic Byway.”

“It sucks,” said Council member Dave Hoskins. And the others agreed.

The state’s Department of Transposition has 55 on its current list of scenic byways, with Hanging Rock being the only one nearby (although Yadkin County now has one). The Blue Ridge Parkway is an “All-American” Byways, part of the America’s Byways program. Actually its 572 miles inside North Carolina might be considered the original Scenic Byway.

Currently the Hanging Rock Scenic Byway’s southern end is in the Mount Olive community, where Highway 66 and Denny Road intersect. Driving north, you would bear right into Flat Shoals Road and then turn left on Mountain Road. After four miles, turn left on N.C. 8/89 and continue through the town. At this point you have a choice of turning left onto Hanging Rock State Park Road and continuing back to the starting point via Moores Spring Road and Highway 66. Or you can keep going on N.C. Highway 89 for about 25 miles to Shelton Town community east of Mount Airy in Surry County, where the byway currently ends.

The idea is to extend the southern end to Pilot Mountain State Park, and the northern or western terminus on to Mount Airy. Apparently there is state grant money available and even some nationwide grant money for these roadways.

Council members had no issue supporting with the idea, but … that name.

“Can we support it without the name change?” asked Hoskins. “It sounds like something from ‘The Hobbit.’”

“I think a more appropriate name could be developed,” said Steve Shelton. “It’s a little bland.”

“I tend to agree,” said Gary East. “There are nothing ‘middle’ about our mountains. In fact they’re the first mountains you come to as you go west. I wish they would put a little more effort into it.”

Town Manager Mike Barsness suggested a resolution of support that didn’t address the proposed new name, and encouraging the county to do the same.

In other business,

• The Council learned in Barness’s report that the town’s total revenues for the first quarter of the year were down 10.4% as compared to 2019 figures. He said this was no doubt due to the pandemic.

“Property taxes are down 10 percent, because I supposed people are paying later in the year,” Barsness said. “Utility sales taxes are down 36 percent, as we’ve chosen not to penalize people or shut off their power, so people are not paying their bills. Investment earning is way down, 73 percent, because there’s no interest right now. The only thing that’s up is motor vehicle taxes, and I’m not sure why.”

• Barsness added that the summer banners being used need to be replaced, and he asked the Board for some guidance on that. “I like what we have now,” said Shelton. “Can’t we just re-do those? They’re not out of date or anything. And we wouldn’t have to pay a set-up fee with the printers.”

And he told the Board that the company that demolished the Seven Island Bridge had dropped off a memento: “a rather heavy bolt with a screw on it and a piece of the tension rod on it,” said Barsness.

• Members approved of a letter going out this week to two residents who habitually blow grass clippings out into the road to desist. “It’s a problem,” said Barsness. “We don’t specifically have an ordinance against it, but there is a safety and a liability issue involved if a motorcyclist or a bicyclist has an accident sliding on wet grass.” He added that this is not being done intentionally, but “they probably don’t give it a thought.”

• East presided over the meeting, as Mayor Janet Whitt was out for a personal matter.