Man charged with assault on law enforcement officer, faces long list of charges

DANBURY — An arrest has been made in the incident where a Hanging Rock State Park ranger was run over by a motorcyclist when the ranger intercepted the park visitor to tell him motorcycles were not allowed on the hiking trails at the state park.

Kennan James Foster, 44, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, fleeing the scene to elude arrest, driving a motor vehicle inside a pedestrian-only section of a state park, and failure to render aid to an injured person, according to Capt. Don Johnson of the Stokes County Sheriff’s office.

He was charged by the state park rangers in Stokes County on Sept. 17 and picked up by Rockingham County deputies on Sept. 21, a Rockingham Sheriff Department spokesperson said. Foster has already posted bond. His address listed in Greensboro.

The incident happened on Sept. 6, when Park Ranger Eryn Staib was in uniform and on duty at Hanging Rock State Park. When she heard a motorcycle driving on Lower Cascades hiking trail, Staib engaged in conversation with a white male age motorcyclist wearing a black helmet with clear visor. After a short conversation about motor vehicles being prohibited on trails, the motorcyclist started his engine and purposefully ran over Ranger Staib, causing her to be injured.

Staib and another ranger on duty gave chase, but unsuccessfully.

Staib just recently started work at Hanging Rock. She was treated for her injuries and was soon back at work.