BBQ for Books goes online this year

All of the early literacy programs that Stokes Partnership for Children (SPC) currently administers are supported by private funds that are generated through fundraising efforts. For the past 10 years, BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass has been the primary fundraiser.

Proceeds from this event go into the Howard Mabe Literacy Fund to support early literacy programs for more than 2,500 young children in Stokes County, in order to encourage the love of reading beginning at an early age.

Due to COVID-19, the event has been postponed until 2021.

According to Cindy Tuttle, the Partnership’s executive director, “Though necessary, it presents a challenge since our programs remain dependent on the proceeds that BBQ for Books provides. Last year we raised $35,000 from this event alone, so you can see how this might impact our ability to provide the programs. However, we remain committed to them.”

In light of the postponement, members of the SPC Board of Directors, SPC staff and community members have put together a two pronged approach to raise funds. A letter went out to past BBQ for Books business sponsors, individual supporters and potential supporters, asking for help in continuing to fund these programs. Secondly, a week-long virtual fundraiser for social media has been planned.

Derrick Vickers, an SPC Board member, is chairing this event. Vickers has experience with video production and the use of social media as a tool for messaging and fundraising. Beginning Monday and concluding to Friday, Oct. 2, on the date that BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass would have been held, the public can tune in to learn more about these early literacy programs and make a donation. In keeping with the nature of the event, there will even be a bluegrass theme.

“The cancellation of BBQ for Books with a side of Bluegrass, which is SPC biggest fundraiser, made us think outside of the box,” said Vickers. “How can we engage our communities while informing them of the early literacy programs and requesting donations? A social media blitz. We were able to collect video, pictures and information from parents and families in Stokes County who have benefited from these early literacy programs. These families, along with some of our partners like LifeBrite Pediatrics and Novant Health Pediatrics, were included in a five-day digital week of giving to showcase the importance of these programs in Stokes.

“Creating this content, with a focus on the impact of the early literacy programs, is important to raise awareness for the need of funding to continue supporting the youth of Stokes County.”

Proceeds from the mailing and social media blitz will go toward funding:

• Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — Every child under 5 years of age in Stokes County receives a free book every month.

• Reach Out and Read – An evidence-based program that promotes early literacy and school readiness in pediatric exam rooms by giving new books to children and advice to parents about the importance of reading aloud.

• Hundreds of FREE resources for check-out available to the public through the SPC Lending Library, such as books, puppets, puzzles, activity boxes and much more.

• Text books for check-out by college students enrolled in an early childhood degree program.

• More than 200 books are given away annually at community events like the Little Folks Festival.

“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been such a wonderful opportunity for my children,” Vickers said. “Our favorite part about the program is the time we get to spend together reading. Jack and Charlotte like to show each other the pictures in their stories when they’re reading. The quality time we get to spend as a family is priceless. The funding and support that the Stokes Partnership for Children provides for the newborn to 5-year-olds in our county for early literacy is essential.

“Stokes County is a very generous community. From just the mailing, so far we have raised over $10,000, which moves us closer to our $35,000 goal. I told my staff that though lately it has been easy to lose faith in mankind, this has helped restore it. There are some really nice people left in this world, especially here at home,” added Tuttle.

To tune into the social media blitz, follow along on SPC’s Facebook page starting Monday until Oct. 2 at https://www.facebook.com/stokespartnershipforchildren. To donate, go to https://www.stokespfc.com/donate, or you can send a check to to Stokes Partnership for Children, P.O. Box 2319, King, 27021.