School 2020-style has different feel

Everyone is navigating a new way of learning

Staff members at Chestnut Grove Middle School check in students on Monday. David Bennett, principal at Chestnut Grove, speaks to a parent during check-in. This bulletin board at Pine Hall Elementary School is quite appropriate for the 2020 school semester. Wendy Dunlap, who teaches a combined second and third grade class at Pine Hall, gets her class started in first period. Kevin Corlett (left) teaches his Computer Technology students at Southeastern Middle School. Who you gonna call? Southeastern Principal Rhonda Jackson, flanked by custodians Roy King and Todd Duggins, grab the famous disinfecting sprayers used to clean classrooms. This is a sign of the times at Stokes County Schools this semester.

The “New Normal” is getting old, and it’s anything but normal.

But the good news is that our local students are going back to school this week, part of the Stokes County Schools’ hybrid Plan B approach to be able to start school in person, with kids, teachers and staff physically at the facilities across the county.

Half the students attended Monday through Wednesday and now get a few days at home while the other half starts today. That’s outside the percentage of students who have decided to do total remote learning, at least for the time being.

So classes are looking a little different, as the students are spread out and a good portion of each class is tuning in from home on their computers, via Google Classrooms. But most everything does look familiar: kids with backpacks, hallway bulletin boards, cleverly decorated classrooms.

Things were a little hectic Monday at Chestnut Grove on Monday, as some bus miscues resulted in parents having to drive their children to the school unexpectedly, which only made the long line to check in even longer. Staff must ask all students a series of questions and take their temperature before they are allowed inside. That must be done while the parents sit tight, just in case the student must be turned away for the day.

The same routine is being followed on the bus routes before students can climb on board.

Staff members seemed ready to celebrate when the last vehicle had been cleared from the driveway.

“It will be better tomorrow,” said Chestnut Grove Principal David Bennett on Monday’s check-in procedure, “and better the day after that. They we start all over again with the second half of students starting Day One on Thursday.”

Pine Hall Elementary School Principal Amy Goodman said things had been going “remarkably well” as she knocked on wood of the office door, just to be on the safe side.

“This is a good school and everyone has been very accommodating,” Goodman said.

She also wanted to point out the school’s playground basketball court, where a couple of the teachers have created games that don’t involve the sharing of P.E. equipment, something that is also verboten.

At Southeastern Middle School in Walnut Cove, Principal Rhonda Jackson said both her teachers and students seemed a little bit subdued as they got in-person learning started Monday.

“They were in the routine of remote learning, and now it’s different again,” she said. “We all need routine.”