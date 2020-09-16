Two charged with trafficking methamphetamine

On July 29, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Division, along with the assistance of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Surry County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and the Pilot Mountain Police Department, conducted an investigation regarding two persons involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in Stokes and Surry counties.

The Winston Salem Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the case.

During the investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle operated by Erik Derelle Farris, along with passengers Kelsey Meghan Hazelwood and two small children. During the stop, approximately two ounces of methamphetamine and a quantity of marijuana was was located.

On further investigation, more than a pound of methamphetamine was located at another location in Stokes County. Both adult subjects were charged.

“This is a large quantity of methamphetamine, and I’m proud of our detectives, and the other agencies for digging a little deeper in the investigation to get more drugs off of our streets,” said Sheriff Mike Marshall.

Farris was charged with four felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, in both counties, two counts felony maintaining a drug vehicle, for both counties, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana in Surry, possession of marijuana paraphernalia in Surry, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia in both counties, driving while license revoked in Surry, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse in Surry. Farris was held on a $200,000 bond; he was to appear in court on Sept. 16.

Hazelwood faces three counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver Marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam). Hazelwood’s bond was set at $60,000 bond, and she has a Sept. 23 court date.