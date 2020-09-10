Some Walnut Cove residents worried about new Dollar General

WALNUT COVE — At Tuesday night’s regular Board of Town Commissioners meeting, several residents spoke in opposition of a proposed Dollar General Store that plans to build at the corner of Smith Street and Main Street.

Adjoining property owners of this location are concerned about the effect the store would have on their property value. Others have concerns of additional traffic on Main Street and its proximity to Southeastern School. Several spoke during the time for public comment.

The property in question is zoned for retail use with the requirement of a conditional use issued by the town. At this time, no application for a conditional use permit has been filed, however an investment group has completed a market survey as well as a land survey for the proposed site.

In other business, the Commissioners:

• Voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Walnut Cove Christmas Parade due to the pandemic. “The safety of our citizens comes first and we have to err on the side of caution,” said Mayor Nellie Brown.

• Approved a proclamation that recognizes the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month, and approved a proclamation that recognizes the week of Sept. 17 -23 as Constitution Week.

• Received an update concerning the Coronavirus Relief Fund granted to the municipalities as part of the money from the federal CARES Act, and the Small Business Coronavirus Relief Fund administered by the county.

•Approved a grant application for a water mapping grant that includes a Water Asset Inventory and Assessment.

• Learned from town attorney Ann Rowe, regarding a moratorium for sweepstakes businesses that will be presented at the next meeting. Rowe also briefed the board in the statutory requirements in holding the board’s public meeting remotely. The board directed the attorney to prepare the necessary changes and will consider the option to hold “remote” meetings in October during the ongoing state of emergency. Finally, she briefed the board in the town’s legal obligation regarding zoning issues and conditional uses. She stressed the importance of applying the same standards and following our ordinance as written.

• Heard reports from Town Manager Kim Greenwood that the town’s financial audit is scheduled for the week of Sept. 21. He also said the License Plate Agency had a very good month in August, and the Department of Public Works is in the process of winterizing the salt spreader, plows, and other winter equipment.