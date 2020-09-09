City of King slowly returning to normal schedules

KING — The City Council worked through a long agenda Tuesday night and ticked off some important items of business.

Meeting at the Senior Center at Recreation Acres, the Council’s longest and most spirited discussion came during the Emergency Operations Update. With parks and playgrounds opening again thanks to Gov. Cooper’s latest action, Phase 2.5, Fire Chief Steven Roberson presented a plan that will bring non-office City staff back to working a normal schedule.

Speaking for the “Unified Command,” which has guided the City’s response plan since the pandemic started in March, Roberson also said the ad-hoc committee was recommending opening City Hall on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting Wednesday. “Parks and Recreation and Senior Center programming will resume as allowed by Executive Order, with preference to outdoor programs limited to 50 participants or less, and other programs with the approval of the City Manager. The Senior Center facility will remain closed until Phase 3 is implemented due to additional rick to persons age 65 and older and/or with chronic health conditions.”

Roberson said they group has been working on reopening plans “with the executive orders in place and keeping the best interests of the citizens and employees in mind.”

“Y’all have helped us from having a big outbreak, thank God,” said the Mayor.

Council member Terri Fowler responded that “We need to start getting back to work. We have this (CARES Act) money. I don’t know why we’re not spending it in the (town) office. I don’t know why we’re not putting partitions up. We don’t know this won’t happen again.”

City Manager Homer Dearmin said that some partitions have been installed where practical in City Hall. “We’re already space out pretty well,” he said. “We’re just following the Governor’s orders and listening to the health experts.”

Council member Wes Carter said he had heard some complaints: “‘When are you going to get everyone back to work?’ Plenty of organizations are getting back to normal. I don’t see why we can’t get back to 100 percent. We know there’s work to be done. Let’s give these folks the help that they need.”

Mayor Warren interjected: “Why would you want to take a chance and get everybody sick?”

In the end, the Council approved the Unified Command’s recommendation for bringing non-office workers back to work, and accepted Council member Rick McCraw’s compromise to table discussion of office staff hours until the next meeting on Oct. 5.

In a somewhat related item, the Council approved a resolution that lends support to legislative action that would allow one “essential caregiver” to be designated and allowed to visit with their loved one inside a nursing home while adhering to the same safety regulations as the staff. Senior Center Director Paula Hall presented this resolution to the Council.

“In efforts to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in nursing home and other long-term care facilities,” Hall said, “visitation has been restricted. Loved ones have been prohibited from direct or indirect contact with residents. The unintentional consequence of such restrictions has been a drastic decrease in physical and cognitive health for many senior adults, particularly ones who live with memory impairment.”

Hall also mentioned that a local facility in King has already made this switch, because its home office out of state had made the change in policy.

In other business, the Council:

● Approved the purchase of a ladder truck for the Fire Department, that would replace the current truck which is 30 years old. Chief Roberson said the choice was paying $1.4 million for a brand new truck, or finding a good used model. The current ladder, or aerial, truck was purchased for $40,000 in 2012. Much work as gone into keeping it running, with parts now hard to find, but the biggest issues is that the department cannot safely use the ladder because it failed its most recent safety test. The city found a good used ladder truck that used to be part of the fleet in Durham, a 2003 model that has been completely refurbished. With upgrades it will cost about $450,000. “It’s still a used truck,” said Roberson, “just like any used vehicle that any one of us would go buy.” He projected 10-15 years of life left on it. “We would love a new truck, but we understand the burdens that would place on the City.” At 110 feet long, this truck is larger than the current 75-footer.

● Learned that bids have gone out for the new pipe to channel water under Brown Road, the first step in completing the repair project. The road was washed out by heavy flooding in February. The State Department of Transportation said that once the bid is accepted and a contract is awarded, it will take about 30 days to install the pipe. The Council also learned that the DOT is asking the City to close Valley View Drive to all but local traffic because it cannot handle the big trucks the agency will be bringing in to work on Brown Road. “If we gotta do it, we gotta do it,” said Mayor Warren. “Hell, we’ve got to get it fixed! If they say they’ll fix it I’ll come out and hold the flag for them.”

● Approved an ordinance for the protection of historic monuments and buildings that is very similar to the one passed by Stokes County.

● Honored Chief Roberson for being elected by his peers as Piedmont Director for the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. He is a third-generation firefighter who became chief in King in 2009. “That’s a prestigious position and we’re proud of you,” said Mayor Warren.

● Heard another plea from Phipps Road resident Brenda Morgan to place speed bumps on her street to slow traffic down, saying that the homeowners will pay to install them and will maintain them.

● Approved a street light at the intersection of Faye Court and Rose Trail in the Country Place neighborhood. During public comments, resident Virginia Southern said that there was a light at every intersection in the neighborhood except that one. The city will work with Duke Energy to install the additional light.

● Honored Clayton Fulp as Employee of the Quarter, whose workload as more then doubled during the pandemic.

● Welcomed Jacob Tuttle as a new employee in the Police Department.

● Heard the Mayor read a proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17 — the 233rd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution — as Constitution Week in the city.

● Acknowledged Susan O’Brien and her staff for receiving a pair of excellence in financial reporting honors.

● Accepted a low bid of 1.7% from Truist Bank (formerly BB&T) for financing more than $226,000 for fountain repairs in Central Park and street resurfacing.

● Extended an annexation agreement with Rural Hall for properties on the two town’s shared border with no new changes.

● Voted to opt out of a “payroll tax holiday” executive order by President Trump under a strong recommendation from Finance Director O’Brien. “The president doesn’t have the authority to do this,” she said. “It would have to be done by Congress.”

● Approved a budget amendment to set aside the CARES Act funding into a separate fund.

● Approved the hiring of an additional part-time maintenance employee at not more than 29 hours a week. (That position can be funded by CARES Act money.)

● Approved a “round up” program for utility customers, where folks can round up what they owe on their bill to go into a fund to help their neighbors who are struggling to pay their own utility bill. The funding generated would go to King Outreach Ministry, which would then distribute the money to those in need. “It’s like paying it forward,” said Council member McCraw.

● Approved final grant guidelines for utility customers, who must show their hardship is related to COVID-19: loss of job, reduction of hours, etc.

● Approved a request by the Stokes County Board of Elections to use the Senior Center as the polling place for the West Stokes Precinct on Nov. 3. In years past the King Library has been used.

● Reacted favorably to a request from U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry to locate a regional office in King’s City Hall. City Manager Homer Dearmin said that McHenry’s staff was also looking at Lewisville.