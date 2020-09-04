6-year-old shot and killed with gun at home

KING — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Department has not yet released the name of a 6-year-old was shot and killed last week on Brookstone Circle while playing with a gun in their home.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said that a parent was home at the time of the tragedy. King Police officers responded and attempted live-saving measures, according to City Manager Homer Dearmin.

The investigation continues.

Brookstone Circle is located just west of Highway 52, between Meadowbrook Drive and Trinity Church Road.